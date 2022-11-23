Bonnaroo returns to the farm in Manchester, Tennessee from June 16th-19th, 2023. The iconic American music and arts festival is known for it’s positive culture and all-weekend programming. The festival returned in 2022 after a two year absence. Pre-sale tickets for Bonnaroo 2023 will be available on Friday, November 25th. Pick them up here.
What is Bonnaroo?
Bonnaroo is an American arts and music festival known for it’s strong culture and big-name performances. Typically featuring a large lineup and heavy-hitting headliners, Bonnaroo has grown to be one of the most popular summer festivals in North America.
Who Is Headlining Bonnaroo 2023?
Headliners have not yet been announced for Bonnaroo 2023.
Who Else is Playing Bonnaroo 2023?
The lineup has not yet been announced for Bonnaroo 2023.
How Can I Get Tickets to Bonnaroo 2023?
Pre-sale tickets for Bonnaroo 2023 will be available on Friday, November 25th at 10:00 a.m. CT. General admission passes start at $279, while GA+ go for $550. VIP ($999) and Platinum ($3500) ticketing options are also available. Pick up tickets here.
New for 2023, Bonnaroo has created a two-step process for fans purchasing their Centeroo experience separate from their camping experience, allowing more flexibility and customization of Bonnaroo than ever before.
First, fans will select their Centeroo ticket. They can then browse camping and parking accommodations using Bonnaroo’s new Outeroo Map of the Stars to choose the camp and accommodation that best suits their desired adventure. Options range from traditional general admission car camping to deluxe pre-built glamping accommodations. Fans will enjoy access to all programming across the Farm regardless of the accommodation they choose.
Ticket Price: $279 (GA); $550 (GA+); $999 (VIP)
