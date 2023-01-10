Boston Calling returns to Allston, Massachusetts, from May 26th to May 28th, 2023. The three-day music festival is set to feature over 50 pop, rock, and hip hop artists and goes down at the Harvard Athletic Complex.

Get tickets here and read on for the lineup.

What is Welcome To Boston Calling?

Boston Calling is an annual three-day music festival held in Allston, Massachusetts, a neighborhood in Boston. Mixing rock, pop, and hip hop, the festival brings together some of the biggest names across various popular genres, taking particular care to platform New England artists. For 2023, Boston Calling will run over Memorial Day Weekend.

Who Is Headlining Welcome To Boston Calling 2023?

Foo Fighters, The Lumineers, and Paramore are set to headline Boston Calling 2023.

Who Else is Playing Welcome To Boston Calling 2023?

Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Alanis Morissette, Queens of the Stone Age, The National, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, The Flaming Lips, and Bleachers are also set to play Boston Calling 2023, as well as The Walkmen, Noah Kahan, Niall Horan, Mt. Joy, 070 Shake, and more.

How Can I Get Tickets to Welcome To Boston Calling 2023?

Presale weekend and single day passes for Boston Calling 2023 will be available Thursday, January 12th. Grab them here.

Ticket Price: $299.99 (3-Day GA), $499.99 (3-Day GA+), $949.99 (3-Day VIP), $1,899.99 (3-Day Platinum), $139.99 (1-Day GA), $239.99 (1-Day GA+), $379.99 (1-Day VIP), $899.99 (1-Day Platinum)