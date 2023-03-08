Bourbon & Beyond returns to Louisville, Kentucky, from September 14th to 17th, 2023. The country, rock, and bourbon festival will once again look to offer attendees a highly curated weekend of food, bourbon, craft beer, and music.
What is Bourbon & Beyond?
Bourbon & Beyond is an annually-held, four-day music festival that focuses on rock, country, and quality food and drinks. Being held in Louisville, Kentucky, and as the name implies, particular emphasis is placed on high quality and local bourbon. Other offerings include craft beer, local eats, and wine.
Who Is Headlining Bourbon & Beyond 2023?
Bruno Mars, The Killers, Brandi Carlile, and The Black Keys are set to headline Bourbon & Beyond 2023.
Who Else is Playing Bourbon & Beyond 2023?
Billy Strings, Train, Duran Duran, Hozier, Blondie, Jon Batiste, The Black Crows, and The Avett Brothers will also play Bourbon & Beyond 2023, as well as Spoon, Mavis Staples, First Aid Kit, Brittany Howard, Buddy Guy, The Gaslight Anthem, and more.
How Can I Get Tickets to Bourbon & Beyond 2023?
Ticket Price: $259.99 (4-Day GA), $99.99 (1-Day GA), $649.99 (4-Day Mint VIP), $219.99 (1-Day Mint VIP), $1699.99 (4-Day Beyond VIP)
Headliners
Festival lineup
Thursday, September 14
- Billy Strings
- Brandi Carlile
- Brandy Clark
- Buddy Guy
- Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors
- John Primer
- Kelsey Waldon
- Mavis Staples
- Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper
- Midland
- Stephen Wilson Jr.
- The Lone Bellow
- Train
- Vivi Rincon
Friday, September 15
- Bastille
- Boy Named Banjo
- Brittany Howard
- Darrell Scott Band
- Duran Duran
- Goodbye June
- Hozier
- Inhaler
- Joy Odaldokun
- The Cleverlys
- The Gaslight Anthem
- The Killers
- The Lil Smokies
- Twisted Pine
- Wayne Newton
Saturday, September 16
- City and Colour
- Danielle Ponder
- Della Mae
- Drayton Farley
- First Aid Kit
- Lindsay Lou
- Luke Grimes
- Old Crow Medicine Show
- Paolo Nutini
- Spoon
- Sunny War
- The Avett Brothers
- The Black Crowes
- The Black Keys
- Town Mountain
- Willie Jones
