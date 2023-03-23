The 5oth annual edition of Bumbershoot Arts and Music Festival returns to Seattle, Washington from September 2nd-3rd, 2023. Held at the Seattle Center campus, Bumbershoot will celebrate its 50th anniversary after a three year hiatus with performances from numerous indie rock, punk, soul, folk, emo, and dance groups.

What Is Bumbershoot Arts and Music Festival?

Bumbershoot is an annual festival in Seattle, Washington, and will take place on September 2nd and September 3rd, 2023. Now in its 50th year, Bumbershoot features dozens of performances across multiple stages, as well as a newly launched Workforce Development Program designed to help young adults learn critical business skills within the festival and live music setting.

Who Is Headlining Bumbershoot 2023?

Sleater-Kinney, The Revivalists, Zhu, Jawbreaker, AFI, and Brittany Howard will headline Bumbershoot 2023.

Who Else Is Playing Bumbershoot 2023?

Sunny Day Real Estate, Phantogram, Fatboy Slim, Band of Horses, Descendants, Matt and Kim, Durand Jones, Algernon Cadwaller, Gustaf, Ride, Benny the Butcher, and Domi & JD Beck are also set to play Bumbershoot 2023.

How Can I Get Tickets To Bumbershoot 2023?

Tickets for Bumbershoot 2023 can be purchased via the festival’s website. Alternatively, tickets are available to purchase here.

Ticket Price: $139.69 (2-Day GA); $79.38 (1-Day GA)

Headliners

AFI
 AFI
Brittany Howard
 Brittany Howard
Jawbreaker
 Jawbreaker
Sleater-Kinney
 Sleater-Kinney
The Revivalists
 The Revivalists
Zhu
 Zhu
