Coachella returns to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California over two weekends in April 2023. The dates have been set for April 14th-16th and April 21st-23rd.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 13th, 2023. Pick them up here.

What Is Coachella?

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival (commonly called the Coachella Festival or simply Coachella) is an annual music and arts festival held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. It was co-founded by Paul Tollett and Rick Van Santen in 1999, and is organized by Goldenvoice, a subsidiary of AEG Presents. The two-weekend, multi-stage event features musical artists from many genres of music, including rock, pop, indie, hip hop and electronic dance music, as well as art installations and sculptures.

Who Is Headlining Coachella 2023?

Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, and Frank Ocean are set to headline Coachella 2023.

Who Else Is Playing Coachella 2023?

Gorillaz, Rosalía, Björk, Chemical Brothers, boygenius, Blondie, Pusha T, and Charlie XCX will also play Coachella 2023, as well as Wet Leg, Alex G, Yves Tumor, Porter Robinson, Metro Boomin, Dominic Fike, Jai Paul, and more.

How Can I Get Tickets To Coachella 2023?

Tickets for Coachella 2023 go on sale Friday, January 13th, 2023. Pick them up here. Notably, those looking to attend should consider looking to the second weekend, as the first weekend is nearly sold out.

Prices for three-day general admission passes start at $499, while three-day VIP passes start at $1069. Add-on options, including shuttle and camping passes, will also be available to purchase for an additional cost. You can find more information on festival ticketing and VIP experiences here.

Coachella is also offering payment plans starting at $99 down.

Ticket Price: $499 (GA); $1069 (VIP)

Headliners

