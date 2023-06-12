The iconic Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is set to return to Indio, California, for two weekends in April 2024 — April 12th to April 14th and April 19th to April 21st. While the lineup has not yet been announced, you can register for an advanced presale starting Friday, June 16th.

Register here, and sign up for a Coachella AXS Fan account to be able to purchase tickets once they go live. Payment plans, camping, and hotel bundles will be available as well.

What is Coachella?

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival (commonly called the Coachella Festival or simply Coachella) is an annual music and arts festival held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. It was co-founded by Paul Tollett and Rick Van Santen in 1999, and is organized by Goldenvoice, a subsidiary of AEG Presents. The two-weekend, multi-stage event features musical artists from many genres of music, including rock, pop, indie, hip hop and electronic dance music, as well as art installations and sculptures.

Who Is Headlining Coachella 2024?

Headliners have not yet been announced for Coachella 2024.

Who Else is Playing Coachella 2024?

The lineup has not yet been announced for Coachella 2024. It is typically revealed in early January.

How Can I Get Tickets to Coachella 2024?

An advanced ticket sale for Coachella 2024 will take place on Friday, June 16th at 11:00 a.m. PT. In order to purchase tickets, fans will need to register for an account on AXS.

Fans will have the option to purchase Coachella tickets via a payment plan by putting $99 down at the time of purchase. The remaining balance is divided over six equal payments due the 15th of every month through December 2023. This option is only available until June 30, 2023.

Coachella tickets traditionally sell out within hours of going on sale. Once tickets do sell out, you can find GA and VIP passes to both weekends of Coachella 2024 via Stubhub — where your order is 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

