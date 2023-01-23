Cruel World Music Festival returns to Pasadena, California, on May 20th, 2023. Going down at The Rose Bowl, the 2023 edition of the festival features a lineup focused on rock, alternative, and indie music.

Tickets go on sale January 27th. Register for access here and read on for the lineup.

What is Cruel World?

Founded by Goldenvoice (the creators of Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival), Cruel World is a one-day festival in Pasadena, California. The festival focuses on the alternative and indie rock music, often featuring a host of well-established acts as well as newer favorites.

Who Is Headlining Cruel World 2023?

Siouxsie and Iggy Pop are set to headline Cruel World 2023.

Who Else is Playing Cruel World 2023?

Billy Idol, Love and Rockets, Echo & The Bunnymen, Asap Ant, The Human League, and Molchat Doma will also play Cruel World 2023, as well as Gang of Four, Gary Numan, Modern English, Boy Harsher, and more.

How Can I Get Tickets to Cruel World 2023?

Tickets go on sale January 27th. You can purchase them here.

Ticket Price: $159 (GA), $249 (GA+), $399 (VIP), $799 (Clubhouse)