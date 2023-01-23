Cruel World Music Festival returns to Pasadena, California, on May 20th, 2023. Going down at The Rose Bowl, the 2023 edition of the festival features a lineup focused on rock, alternative, and indie music.

Tickets go on sale January 27th. Register for access here and read on for the lineup.

What is Cruel World?

Founded by Goldenvoice (the creators of Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival), Cruel World is a one-day festival in Pasadena, California. The festival focuses on the alternative and indie rock music, often featuring a host of well-established acts as well as newer favorites.

Who Is Headlining Cruel World 2023?

Advertisement

Siouxsie and Iggy Pop are set to headline Cruel World 2023.

Who Else is Playing Cruel World 2023?

Billy Idol, Love and Rockets, Echo & The Bunnymen, Asap Ant, The Human League, and Molchat Doma will also play Cruel World 2023, as well as Gang of Four, Gary Numan, Modern English, Boy Harsher, and more.

How Can I Get Tickets to Cruel World 2023?

Tickets go on sale January 27th. You can purchase them here.

Ticket Price: $159 (GA), $249 (GA+), $399 (VIP), $799 (Clubhouse)

Book Tickets View festival website

Headliners

Iggy Pop
 Iggy Pop
Siouxsie
 Siouxsie
Advertisement

Festival lineup

Saturday, May 20

Advertisement

Festival News and Rumors

Siouxsie Sioux to play first show in 10 years in 2023

Siouxsie Sioux to Headline Cruel World Festival For First North American Performance in 15 Years

Iggy Pop, Love and Rockets, and Echo & The Bunnymen are also set to play the Pasadena festival.

January 23, 2023

Rock Fest 2023 - Godsmack Pantera Slipknot

Rock Fest 2023 Lineup: Slipknot, Pantera, Godsmack, Ice Cube, GWAR, and More

The Wisconsin festival will also feature Papa Roach, In This Moment, Highly Suspect, Everclear, and more.

January 20, 2023

how to buy tickets to coachella

How to Get Tickets to Coachella 2023 (Even Though It's Sold Out)

The music and arts festival returns to Indio, California in April 2023. Learn how to get tickets here.

January 20, 2023

Advertisement
Foo Fighters circa 2022

Foo Fighters and Green Day to Headline Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival

The festival comes in celebration of Harley-Davidson's 120th anniversary.

January 18, 2023

tenacious d 10 best covers list greatest in the world ranked watch stream

Tyler Childers, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Tenacious D to Play New Echoland Festival

Phil Lesh, Vulfpeck, The Flaming Lip, and Nile Rodgers with Chic also appear on inaugural lineup .

January 18, 2023

Lovers and Friends tickets Festival 2023 Las Vegas presale dates

How to Get Tickets to Lovers & Friends 2023

The Las Vegas music festival returns with headliners Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott, and Usher. Here's how to get tickets and other details.

January 17, 2023

Advertisement
View All Festival News and Rumors