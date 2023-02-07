Download Music Festival returns to Donington Park, United Kingdom for four nights, running from June 8th to June 11th, 2023. Billed as the UK’s premier rock festival, this edition of the event celebrates Download’s 20th anniversary.
Get tickets here and read on for the lineup.
What is Download Music Festival?
Kicking off in 2003, Download Music Festival has grown to be one of the most prominent rock festivals in Europe. Often leaning more into hard rock and metal, the festival often boasts deep lineups with heavy-hitting headliners.
Who Is Headlining Download 2023?
Bring Me The Horizon, Metallica (playing two unique sets), and Slipknot are confirmed as headliners for Download 2023.
Who Else is Playing Download 2023?
Alexisonfire, Architects, The Distillers, Disturbed, Ghost, Evanescence, I Prevail, and Parkway Drive are also playing Download 2023, as well as Placebo, Pendulum, Simple Plan, and more.
How Can I Get Tickets to Download 2023?
Tickets for Download 2023 are available now. Pick them up here.
Ticket Price: £300 (4-Day GA), £345.00 (5-Night Camping), £325.00 (4-Night Camping)
Headliners
Festival lineup
Thursday, June 8
Friday, June 9
Saturday, June 10
Sunday, June 11
- Alexisonfire
- Architects
- As December Falls
- Asking Alexandra
- Aviva
- Bambie Thug
- Beauty School Dropout
- Behemoth
- Blackgold
- Blind Channel
- Bloodywood
- Brutus
- Crashface
- Crawlers
- Dead Sara
- Disturbed
- Elvana
- Enola Gay
- Evanscence
- Fever 333
- Fixation
- GWAR
- Ghost
- Graphic Nature
- Hawxx
- I Prevail
- Ingested
- Jazmin Bean
- Kid Bookie
- Kid Kapichi
- Lake Malice
- Lorna Shore
- Mod Sun
- Monuments
- Motionless In White
- Municipal Waste
- Nova Twins
- Parkway Drive
- Pendulum
- Placebo
- Polaris
- Pupil Slicer
- Seether
- Set It Off
- SiM
- Simple Plan
- Soen
- Soul Glo
- Stand Atlantic
- Stray From The Path
- Taylor Acorn
- Terror
- The Blackout
- The Distillers
- The Meffs
- Three Days Grace
- Touché Amoré
- Ville Valo
- Witch Fever
- Within Temptation
- nothing, nowhere
