J. Cole’s Dreamville returns to Raleigh, North Carolina on April 1st and 2nd, 2023. This will be the second edition of the festival since its return after a three-year hiatus, once again focusing on bringing music, culture, and community together for one of the biggest festivals in North Carolina. It has not yet been announced when pre-sale tickets will be available, though fans who sign up for the official Dreamville email or text newsletter will be given first priority.
Learn more about the pre-sale here, and read on for the full lineup.
What Is Dreamville Festival?
Dreamville Festival is the flagship event of J. Cole’s Dreamville team, an organization that houses Dreamville Records. With a lineup specially curated by J. Cole, the Dreamville Festival looks to bring together music, culture, and community for an area J. Cole sites as imperative to his creative development.
Who Is Headlining Dreamville Festival 2023?
Headliners have not yet been announced for Dreamville Festival 2023.
Who Else Is Playing Dreamville Festival 2023?
The lineup has not yet been announced for Dreamville Festival 2023.
How Can I Get Tickets To Dreamville Festival 2023?
Tickets are not yet on sale for Dreamville, but those on the festival’s email or text newsletter will receive pre-order access. Pick them up here.
