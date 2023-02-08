End of the Road Festival returns from August 31st to September 3rd, 2023. Going down at the Lamar Tree Gardens in the United Kingdom, End of the Road seeks to continue its longstanding legacy as a premier European festival celebrating creativity and passion for music.
Get tickets here and read on for the lineup.
What is End of the Road Music Festival?
Established in 2006, End of the Road has grown to be one of the most critically heralded music festivals in the UK. Often focusing on subcultures and indie music, the lineups tend to span multiple genres and feature both legacy and newer acts.
Who Is Headlining End of the Road 2023?
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Future Islands, Wilco, and Unknown Mortal Orchestra are set to headline End of the Road 2023.
Who Else is Playing End of the Road 2023?
Angel Olsen, Ezra Furman, Arooj Aftab, Greentea Peng, and Overmono are also set to play End of the Road 2023, as well as Kokoroko, Cass McCombs, Biig Piig, and more.
How Can I Get Tickets to End of the Road 2023?
Tickets for End of the Road 2023 are available now. Pick them up here.
Ticket Price: £246.00 (4-Day GA)
Festival lineup
- 7ebra
- Adwaith
- Alogte Oho & His Sounds of Joy
- Angel Olsen
- Angeline Morrison
- Arooj Aftab
- Avalanche Kaito
- Bar Italia
- Big|Brave
- Biig Piig
- Blue Bendy
- CVC
- Caitlin Rose
- Caroline
- Cass McCombs
- Charley Crockett
- Charlotte Cornfield
- Cinder Well
- Daniel Norgren
- Deliluh
- Divide and Dissolve
- Divorce
- Donna Thompson
- Dungen
- Ezra Furman
- Fat Dog
- Flohio
- Floodlights
- Friendship
- Future Islands
- Geese
- Gena Rose Bruce
- Greentea Peng
- Gretel Hänlyn
- Heartworms
- High Vis
- Horse Lords
- Indigo Sparke
- Infinity Knives & Brian Ennals
- Joan Shelly
- John Francis Flynn
- Jon Mckiel
- Joyfultalk
- Julia Reidy
- KOKOKO!
- Katy Kirby
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
- Kokoroko
- Laundromat
- Laura Jean
- Lee Fields
- Lime Garden
- Louis Culture
- MF Tomlinson
- Mabe Fratti
- Macie Stewart
- MadMadMad
- Marina Allen
- Mary Elizabeth Remington
- Master Peace
- Mc Yallah & Debmaster
- Moin
- Nina Nastasia
- October Baby
- Okay Kaya
- Oren Ambarchi
- Overmono
- PVA
- Panic Shack
- Personal Trainer
- Runner
- Saint Jude
- Sam Burton
- Say She She
- Scott Lavene
- Simon Joyner
- Sweet Bobo
- System Exclusive
- TEKE::TEKE
- Tapir!
- The Anchoress
- The Courettes
- The Mary Wallopers
- The Murlocs
- The Prize
- They Hate Change
- Three Spoons
- Ulrika Spacek
- Unknown Mortal Orchestra
- Ursa Major Moving Group
- Whitney K
- Wilco
- Wunderhorse
- Yeule
- Yot Club
- Yunè Pinku
