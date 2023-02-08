End of the Road Festival returns from August 31st to September 3rd, 2023. Going down at the Lamar Tree Gardens in the United Kingdom, End of the Road seeks to continue its longstanding legacy as a premier European festival celebrating creativity and passion for music.

Get tickets here and read on for the lineup.

What is End of the Road Music Festival?

Established in 2006, End of the Road has grown to be one of the most critically heralded music festivals in the UK. Often focusing on subcultures and indie music, the lineups tend to span multiple genres and feature both legacy and newer acts.

Who Is Headlining End of the Road 2023?

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Future Islands, Wilco, and Unknown Mortal Orchestra are set to headline End of the Road 2023.

Who Else is Playing End of the Road 2023?

Angel Olsen, Ezra Furman, Arooj Aftab, Greentea Peng, and Overmono are also set to play End of the Road 2023, as well as Kokoroko, Cass McCombs, Biig Piig, and more.

How Can I Get Tickets to End of the Road 2023?

Tickets for End of the Road 2023 are available now. Pick them up here.

Ticket Price: £246.00 (4-Day GA)

Book Tickets

Headliners

Future Islands
 Future Islands
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
 King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
 Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Wilco
 Wilco
Festival lineup

Previous Years

