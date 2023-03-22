Festival D’été de Quebec returns to the banks of the St. Lawrence river in 2023 from July 6th to July 16th. The long-running Canadian festival once again boasts an sizable lineup with several impressive names. The 2023 edition of the fest will feature over 200 artists over five stages and 11 days, with acts coming from all over the globe.

Passes for the festival are available now. Pick them up here.

What is Festival D’été de Quebec?

Festival D’été de Quebec is one of the longest running festivals in North America. The Canadian event has a 55-year tradition of bringing high-profile acts from all over the world to the city. The fest now spans over a week and features hundreds of artists, making it one of the largest the country has to offer as well.

Who Is Headlining Festival D’été de Quebec 2023?

Foo Fighters, Lana Del Rey, Lil Durk, Green Day, Weezer, Illenium, Pitbull, Imagine Dragons, Zach Bryan, Les Cowboys Fringants and Les Trois Accords are set to headline Festival D’été de Quebec 2023.

Who Else is Playing Festival D’été de Quebec 2023?

GloRilla, Christine & The Queens, Lamb of God, Alvvays, Jessie Reyez, Koffee, and Cypress Hill are also set to perform at Festival D’été de Quebec 2023, as well as Sudan Archives, Nervo, The War On Drugs, SYML, Meet Me At The Alter, The Smile, and more.

How Can I Get Tickets to Festival D’été de Quebec 2023?

Tickets for Festival D’été de Quebec 2023 are on sale now. Grab them here.

Ticket Price: $140 (11-Day GA), $535 (11-Day Silver Front), $605 (11-Day Bell Signature), $920 (11-Day Gold Front)

Headliners

Festival lineup

Thursday, July 6

Friday, July 7

Saturday, July 8

Sunday, July 9

Monday, July 10

Tuesday, July 11

Wednesday, July 12

Thursday, July 13

Friday, July 14

Saturday, July 15

Sunday, July 16

