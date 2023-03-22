Festival D’été de Quebec returns to the banks of the St. Lawrence river in 2023 from July 6th to July 16th. The long-running Canadian festival once again boasts an sizable lineup with several impressive names. The 2023 edition of the fest will feature over 200 artists over five stages and 11 days, with acts coming from all over the globe.
What is Festival D’été de Quebec?
Festival D’été de Quebec is one of the longest running festivals in North America. The Canadian event has a 55-year tradition of bringing high-profile acts from all over the world to the city. The fest now spans over a week and features hundreds of artists, making it one of the largest the country has to offer as well.
Who Is Headlining Festival D’été de Quebec 2023?
Foo Fighters, Lana Del Rey, Lil Durk, Green Day, Weezer, Illenium, Pitbull, Imagine Dragons, Zach Bryan, Les Cowboys Fringants and Les Trois Accords are set to headline Festival D’été de Quebec 2023.
Who Else is Playing Festival D’été de Quebec 2023?
GloRilla, Christine & The Queens, Lamb of God, Alvvays, Jessie Reyez, Koffee, and Cypress Hill are also set to perform at Festival D’été de Quebec 2023, as well as Sudan Archives, Nervo, The War On Drugs, SYML, Meet Me At The Alter, The Smile, and more.
How Can I Get Tickets to Festival D’été de Quebec 2023?
Ticket Price: $140 (11-Day GA), $535 (11-Day Silver Front), $605 (11-Day Bell Signature), $920 (11-Day Gold Front)
Headliners
Festival lineup
Thursday, July 6
- ADG7
- Ariane Roy
- Billy Talent
- Cœur de Pirate
- Dakhabrakha
- Jupiter & Okwess
- Les Shirley
- Milk & Bone
- Rosie Valland
- Salmoé Leclerc
- Weezer
Friday, July 7
- Aysay
- Bobby Bazini
- Grandson
- Imagine Dragons
- Roxane Bruneau
- Say She She
- Siibii
- Sophia Bel
- Talk
- The Budos Band
- Tyler Shaw
Saturday, July 8
- Debby Friday
- Emma Beko
- Foo Fighters
- Gab Bouchard
- Jessie Reyez
- Loviet
- Soran
- Starcrawler
- Stephen Sanchez
- Thierry Larose
- Vanille
- White Reaper
Sunday, July 9
- Cypress Hill
- Derya Yildirim & Grup SimSek
- Jan Verstraeten
- Killy
- Megan Maroney
- Parazar
- Q052
- Shreez
- Souldia
- Tank and the Bangas
- Tenille Townes
- Zach Bryan
Monday, July 10
- Allison Russell
- Ann Wilson of Heart
- Bleu Jeans Bleu
- Bywater Call
- Deraps
- Drogue
- Les Trois Accords
- Lumière
- Saga
- The Sugar Darlings
Tuesday, July 11
- BBNO$
- Christine and the Queens
- Claudia Bouvette
- Ghostly Kisses
- GloRilla
- HYD
- Les Louanges
- Lil Durk
- Naya Ali
- Tukan
- Valaire
- Velours Velours
Wednesday, July 12
- Blick Bassy
- Celeste
- Debbie Tebbs
- Fit For An Autopsy
- Fuudge
- Gryffin
- Illenium
- Lamb of God
- Modlee
- Nervo
- Protest the Hero
- Sudan Archives
Thursday, July 13
- Andy Shauf
- Elliot Maginot
- Feist
- Les Cowboys Fringants
- Metò
- Robert Charlebois
- SYML
- Sara Dufour
- Sara-Danielle
- Shaina Hayes
- Vance Joy
Friday, July 14
- Alvvays
- Bibi Club
- Dumas
- Inouïs Du Printemps De Bourges
- Isabella Lovestory
- Koffee
- Motherhood
- Pitbull
- Teke::Teke
- The Smile
- Zouz
Saturday, July 15
- Allan Rayman
- Barry Paquin Roberge
- Carotté
- Lana Del Rey
- Les Hay Babies
- Les Hôtesses D'hilaire
- Mobina Galore
- Mustard Plug
- QRBP
- Streetlight Manifesto
- The Planet Smashers
- The War on Drugs
Sunday, July 16
Festival News and Rumors
