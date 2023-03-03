Glastonbury Music Festival returns to Somerset, England, from June 21st to June 25th, 2023. The iconic British festival once again boasts a massive, multi-genre lineup and big-name headliners.

Tickets for Glastonbury Music Festival 2023 are sold out, though the festival plans on hosting a re-sale of any canceled or returned tickets in April.

What is Glastonbury Music Festival?

Glastonbury is an annual music festival held in Somerset, England. One of Europe’s longest-running and most heralded festivals, it is known for impressive lineups, star-studded headliners, and one-of-a-kind sets.

Who Is Headlining Glastonbury 2023?

Elton John (performing his UK show), Arctic Monkeys, and Guns N’ Roses are set to headline Glastonbury 2023.

Who Else is Playing Glastonbury 2023?

Lizzo, Blondie, Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rodgers , The Chicks, Carly Rae Jepsen, CHVRCHES, and Fever Ray are also set to play Glastonbury 2023, as well as Maggie Rodgers, Lil Nas X, Rina Sawayama, Sparks, Thundercat, and more.

How Can I Get Tickets to Glastonbury 2023?

However, the festival has announced a re-sale of any canceled or returned tickets in April.

Headliners

Arctic Monkeys
 Arctic Monkeys
Elton John
 Elton John
Guns N' Roses
 Guns N' Roses
Festival lineup

Previous Years

Festival News and Rumors

Elton John and Axl Rose

Glastonbury Locks Up Arctic Monkeys, Guns N' Roses, and Elton John as 2023 Headliners

Newly revealed 2023 lineup also boasts Lizzo, Blondie, Lana Del Rey, Lil Nas X, and Yusuf / Cat Stevens.

March 3, 2023

