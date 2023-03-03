Glastonbury Music Festival returns to Somerset, England, from June 21st to June 25th, 2023. The iconic British festival once again boasts a massive, multi-genre lineup and big-name headliners.

Tickets for Glastonbury Music Festival 2023 are sold out, though the festival plans on hosting a re-sale of any canceled or returned tickets in April.

What is Glastonbury Music Festival?

Glastonbury is an annual music festival held in Somerset, England. One of Europe’s longest-running and most heralded festivals, it is known for impressive lineups, star-studded headliners, and one-of-a-kind sets.

Who Is Headlining Glastonbury 2023?

Elton John (performing his UK show), Arctic Monkeys, and Guns N’ Roses are set to headline Glastonbury 2023.

Who Else is Playing Glastonbury 2023?

Lizzo, Blondie, Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rodgers , The Chicks, Carly Rae Jepsen, CHVRCHES, and Fever Ray are also set to play Glastonbury 2023, as well as Maggie Rodgers, Lil Nas X, Rina Sawayama, Sparks, Thundercat, and more.

How Can I Get Tickets to Glastonbury 2023?

Tickets for Glastonbury Music Festival 2023 are sold out. However, the festival has announced a re-sale of any canceled or returned tickets in April.