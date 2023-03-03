Glastonbury Music Festival returns to Somerset, England, from June 21st to June 25th, 2023. The iconic British festival once again boasts a massive, multi-genre lineup and big-name headliners.
Tickets for Glastonbury Music Festival 2023 are sold out, though the festival plans on hosting a re-sale of any canceled or returned tickets in April.
What is Glastonbury Music Festival?
Glastonbury is an annual music festival held in Somerset, England. One of Europe’s longest-running and most heralded festivals, it is known for impressive lineups, star-studded headliners, and one-of-a-kind sets.
Who Is Headlining Glastonbury 2023?
Elton John (performing his UK show), Arctic Monkeys, and Guns N’ Roses are set to headline Glastonbury 2023.
Who Else is Playing Glastonbury 2023?
Lizzo, Blondie, Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rodgers , The Chicks, Carly Rae Jepsen, CHVRCHES, and Fever Ray are also set to play Glastonbury 2023, as well as Maggie Rodgers, Lil Nas X, Rina Sawayama, Sparks, Thundercat, and more.
How Can I Get Tickets to Glastonbury 2023?
Tickets for Glastonbury Music Festival 2023 are sold out. However, the festival has announced a re-sale of any canceled or returned tickets in April.
Headliners
Festival lineup
- Aitch
- Alison Goldfrapp
- Alt-J
- Amadou & Mariam
- Arctic Monkeys
- Becky Hill
- Blondie
- CHVRCHES
- Candi Staton
- Carly Rae Jepsen
- Cat Burns
- Central Cee
- Christine and the Queens
- Elton John
- Ezra Collective
- Fatboy Slim
- Fever Ray
- Flo
- Fred Again...
- Guns N' Roses
- Hot Chip
- Joey Bada$$
- Kelis
- Lana Del Rey
- Leftfield
- Lewis Capaldi
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- Loyle Carner
- Maggie Rogers
- Mahalia
- Manic Street Preachers
- Månoskin
- Nova Twins
- Phoenix
- Raye
- Rina Sawayama
- Royal Blood
- Rudimental
- Shygirl
- Slowthai
- Sparks
- Stefflon Don
- Sudan Archives
- Texas
- The Chicks
- The War on Drugs
- Thundercat
- Tinariwen
- Warpaint
- Weyes Blood
- Wizkid
- Young Fathers
- Yusuf / Cat Stevens
Festival News and Rumors
Glastonbury Locks Up Arctic Monkeys, Guns N' Roses, and Elton John as 2023 Headliners
Newly revealed 2023 lineup also boasts Lizzo, Blondie, Lana Del Rey, Lil Nas X, and Yusuf / Cat Stevens.
Alex Young March 3, 2023
Clipse to Headline Chicago's Hyde Park Summerfest 2023
2 Chainz will also play the Windy City festival.
Eddie Fu February 28, 2023
Dreamville Festival 2023: J. Cole, Usher, and "Special Guest" Drake Top Lineup
Dreamville signees including Ari Lennox, J.I.D, and EARTHGANG will also play the Raleigh fest this April.
Abby Jones February 28, 2023
Beale Street 2023: Robert Plant and Greta Van Fleet Top Lineup, the Joke Writes Itself
The Lumineers, Lucinda Williams, and more will also hit the Memphis festival from May 5th-7th.
Abby Jones February 27, 2023
Consequence Announces Return of Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion at South by Southwest
We're back at the Empire Control Room & Garage on March 18th.
Ben Kaye February 23, 2023
Furnace Fest 2023 Lineup: Turnstile, MxPx, Pennywise, and More
The festival is set for the weekend of September 22nd in Birmingham, Alabama.
Jon Hadusek February 22, 2023