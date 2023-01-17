Governors Ball Music Festival returns to New York from June 9th to June 11th, 2023. After two years at Citi Field, 2023 will see the festival return to a park-side location, taking place at Flushing Meadows Corona Park. This year’s festival is also set to offer over 60 performers, as well as a food, art, entertainment, and other festivities.
Get ticket info here and read on for the lineup.
What is Governors Ball?
Governors Ball Music Festival is a prominent music festival held in New York City. Taking place annually, the festival typically complies a lineup of pop, hip-hop, indie, and dance artists. Since it’s founding in 2011, the festival has grown to be spread over three days and typically attracts high-profile stars in pop music.
Who Is Headlining Governors Ball 2023?
Lizzo, Odesza, and Kendrick Lamar are set to headline Governors Ball 2023.
Who Else is Playing Governors Ball 2023?
Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Lil Nas X, Haim, Rina Sawayama, Diplo, Kenny Beats, Sofi Tukker, Pusha T, and Giveon are also set to play Governors Ball 2023, as well as Kim Petras, Joey Bada$$, aespa, girl in red, Finneas, 070 Shake, and more.
How Can I Get Tickets to Governors Ball 2023?
Fans can currently sign up for the early access sale, which will take place on Thursday, January 19th, here. The general sale will follow soon after.
Additionally, fans with a Citi bank credit card have access to an exclusive presale, which is live now. Check out the Citi Bank presale here.
Ticket Price: $139 (1-Day GA), $279 (3-Day GA), $239 (1-Day GA+), $479 (3-Day GA), $339 (1-Day VIP), $739 (3-Day VIP), $2,499 (3-Day Platinum)
Headliners
Festival lineup
Friday, June 9
- 070 Shake
- Alexander 23
- Awfbeat
- Davido
- Diplo
- Eladio Carrión
- HAIM
- Joey Bada$$
- KayCyy
- Kim Petras
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Lizzo
- MICHELLE
- Matt Maltese
- Maxo Kream
- Omar Apollo
- PJ Morton
- PhatJazz
- Saba
- School of Rock Queens
- Tai Verdes
Saturday, June 10
- Amber Mark
- EVAN GIIA
- Finneas
- Flipturn
- Kenny Beats
- KennyHoopla
- Koffee
- Lauv
- Lil Baby
- Lovejoy
- Odesza
- Oliver Tree
- Rina Sawayama
- Sarah Kinsley
- Snail Mail
- Suki Waterhouse
- Syd
- The Amazons
- Zolita
- aespa
Sunday, June 11
