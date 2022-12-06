Hangout Music Festival is set to go down from May 19th to May 21st, 2023 on the beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama. The three-day musical offers a deep lineup of rock, pop, hip-hop, and dance music, all on white sand beaches.

Learn about tickets here and read on for the full lineup.

What is Hangout Music Festival?

Hangout Music Festival is a three-day music festival featuring a genre-mixing lineup of rock, pop, hip-hop, and dance. Taking place in Alabama, this year goes down on the white sand beaches of the state’s Gulf Shores.

Who Is Headlining Hangout Music Festival 2023?

The Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, and Paramore will headline Hangout Music Festival 2023.

Who Else is Playing Hangout Music Festival 2023?

Calvin Harris, Lil Nas X, Flume, Skrillex, The Kid Laroi, AJR, and Coin will also play Hangout Music Festival 2023, as well as The Backseat Lovers, Thundercat, Yung Gravy, Tove Lo, and more.

How Can I Get Tickets to Hangout Music Festival 2023?

Presale tickets for Hangout Music Festival 2023 go on sale December 9th. Register for access here.

Ticket Price: $319 (3-Day GA), $499 (3-Day GA+), $1,199 (3-Day VIP), $1,999 (3-Day Super VIP),

Headliners

 Paramore
 Red Hot Chili Peppers
 SZA
Festival lineup

Previous Years

Festival News and Rumors

