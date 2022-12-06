Hangout Music Festival is set to go down from May 19th to May 21st, 2023 on the beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama. The three-day musical offers a deep lineup of rock, pop, hip-hop, and dance music, all on white sand beaches.
Learn about tickets here and read on for the full lineup.
What is Hangout Music Festival?
Hangout Music Festival is a three-day music festival featuring a genre-mixing lineup of rock, pop, hip-hop, and dance. Taking place in Alabama, this year goes down on the white sand beaches of the state’s Gulf Shores.
Who Is Headlining Hangout Music Festival 2023?
The Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, and Paramore will headline Hangout Music Festival 2023.
Who Else is Playing Hangout Music Festival 2023?
Calvin Harris, Lil Nas X, Flume, Skrillex, The Kid Laroi, AJR, and Coin will also play Hangout Music Festival 2023, as well as The Backseat Lovers, Thundercat, Yung Gravy, Tove Lo, and more.
How Can I Get Tickets to Hangout Music Festival 2023?
Presale tickets for Hangout Music Festival 2023 go on sale December 9th. Register for access here.
Ticket Price: $319 (3-Day GA), $499 (3-Day GA+), $1,199 (3-Day VIP), $1,999 (3-Day Super VIP),
Headliners
Festival lineup
- A Hundred Drums
- AJR
- Alison Wonderland
- Aluna
- Ashe
- Beach Weather
- Big Wild
- Calvin Harris
- Charlotte Sands
- Coin
- Dr. Fresch
- Elohim
- Ferg
- Flipturn
- Flume
- Gashi
- Glorilla
- Gryffin
- Honeyluv
- Jessie Murph
- John Summit
- Jordana
- Kevin Gates
- Kidd G
- Lil Nas X
- Mariah The Scientist
- Mayday Parade
- Mike.
- Moore Kismet
- Night Tales
- Noah Kahan
- Nostalgix
- Paramore
- Priscilla Block
- Rainbow Kitten Surprise
- Ranger Trucco
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- Rezz
- Russ
- SZA
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Said The Sky
- Sam Fischer
- Sfam
- Skrillex
- Stephen Sanchez
- The 502s
- The Backseat Lovers
- The Kid Laroi
- The Maine
- The Vagabonds
- Thundercat
- Tove Lo
- Two Feet
- Wenzday
- Yung Gravy
Festival News and Rumors
Hangout Fest 2023 Lineup: Chili Peppers, Paramore, and SZA to Play Festival
Calvin Harris, Lil Nas X, Flume, Skrillex, and Thundercat will also make their way to Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Consequence Staff December 6, 2022
The Strokes, Pavement, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and Pixies to Play Kilby Block Party in 2023
The Salt Lake City music festival also promises Run the Jewels, Japanese Breakfast, The Walkmen, and Caroline Polachek.
Alex Young December 6, 2022
Lingua Ignota's Kristin Hayter Announces Three-Day Music Festival, Launches New Record Label
Lingua Ignota, Vile Creature, Moor Mother, HIDE, Midwife, Planning for Burial, and Thou will perform at the fest.
Jon Hadusek December 6, 2022
Mad Cool Festival 2023 Lineup Boasts Chili Peppers, Liam Gallagher, Lizzo, and Lil Nas X
Robbie Wiliams, Queens of the Stone Age, The Black Keys, The Prodigy, and The 1975 are also heading to Madrid next summer
Consequence Staff December 5, 2022
Elton John to Headline Glastonbury in 2023
The performance will mark his last ever UK show.
Eddie Fu December 2, 2022
Shaky Knees Reveals 2023 Lineup with The Killers, Muse, Tenacious D, The Flaming Lips, and More
The Atlanta music festival also promises The Mars Volta, Cypress Hill, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Gaslight Anthem, and The Walkmen.
Alex Young November 30, 2022