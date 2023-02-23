Hide Music Festival goes down in Salt Lake City, Utah, on June 9th and June 10th, 2023. The revamped hip-hop festival looks to be even grander than previous years, featuring 27 artists over multiple stages.

Presale tickets are on sale now. Pick them up here.

What is Hive Music Festival?

Hive Music Festival is Utah’s largest hip-hop festival. Going down at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City, the festival is a joint venture between Live Nation and C3 Presents.

Who Is Headlining Hive Music Festival 2023?

Post Malone and Kid Cudi are set to headline Hive Music Festival 2023.

Who Else is Playing Hive Music Festival 2023?

Joji, Big Sean, Santa Fe Klan, Denzel Curry, Glorilla, and Joey Bada$$ are also set to play Hive Music Festival 2023, as well as Flatbush Zombies, BLXST, Ab-Soul, Conway The Machine, and more.

How Can I Get Tickets to Hive Music Festival 2023?

Presale tickets for Hive Music Festival 2023 are available now. Pick them up here.

Ticket Price: $249 (2-Day GA), $350 (2-Day GA+), $600 (2-Day VIP)

Headliners

Kid Cudi
 Kid Cudi
Post Malone
 Post Malone
Festival lineup

