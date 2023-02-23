Hide Music Festival goes down in Salt Lake City, Utah, on June 9th and June 10th, 2023. The revamped hip-hop festival looks to be even grander than previous years, featuring 27 artists over multiple stages.
Presale tickets are on sale now. Pick them up here.
What is Hive Music Festival?
Hive Music Festival is Utah’s largest hip-hop festival. Going down at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City, the festival is a joint venture between Live Nation and C3 Presents.
Who Is Headlining Hive Music Festival 2023?
Post Malone and Kid Cudi are set to headline Hive Music Festival 2023.
Who Else is Playing Hive Music Festival 2023?
Joji, Big Sean, Santa Fe Klan, Denzel Curry, Glorilla, and Joey Bada$$ are also set to play Hive Music Festival 2023, as well as Flatbush Zombies, BLXST, Ab-Soul, Conway The Machine, and more.
How Can I Get Tickets to Hive Music Festival 2023?
Ticket Price: $249 (2-Day GA), $350 (2-Day GA+), $600 (2-Day VIP)
Headliners
Festival lineup
- Ab-Soul
- Armani White
- BLXST
- Bankrol Hayden
- Big Sean
- Coast Contra
- Connor Price
- Conway The Machine
- Denzel Curry
- Flatbush Zombies
- Foggieraw
- Glorilla
- Haarper
- Jessie Murph
- Joey Bada$$
- Joji
- Kid Cudi
- Lil Crimes
- Midwxst
- Murda Beatz (DJ Set)
- NLE Choppa
- Nardo Wick
- Post Malone
- Rubi Rose
- Santa Fe Klan
- Snow Tha Product
- The Alchemist (DJ Set)
- The Underachievers
- Thuy
Festival News and Rumors
