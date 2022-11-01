Innings Festival Arizona returns to Arizona’s Tempe Beach and Tempe Arts Park on February 25th and 26th. In addition to the artist lineup, the weekend will also feature appearances from notable MLB figures like Randy Johnson, Jake Peavy, Dontrelle Willis, Grady Sizemore, Kevin Mitchell, Vince Coleman, Bret Boone, Vinny Castilla, Matt Williams, Edgar Martinez, Mike Cameron and more, as well as the return of “Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster,” an on-site talk show featuring MLB players and musicians.
Get tickets here, and read on for the full lineup.
What Is Innings Festival Arizona?
Innings Festival Arizona is an annual festival combining music and Major League Baseball. In 2023, the festival conduct its fifth edition and feature 18 artists over two stages, as well as several baseball-centric events and special guests.
Who Is Headlining Innings Festival Arizona 2023?
Green Day and Eddie Vedder are confirmed to headline Innings Festival Arizona 2023.
Who Else Is Playing Innings Festival Arizona 2023?
Weezer, The Black Crowes, The Offspring, Marcus Mumford, and The Revivalist, will play Innings Festival Arizona 2023, as well as The Pretty Reckless, Mt. Joy, The Head and The Heart, Umphrey’s McGee, and more.
How Can I Get Tickets To Innings Festival Arizona 2023?
Tickets for Innings Festival Arizona 2023 are on sale now . Pick them up here.
Ticket Price: $112 (1-Day GA), $215 (1-Day GA+), $399 (1-Day VIP), $825 (1-Day Platinum), $189 (2-Day GA), $309 (2-Day GA), $695 (2-Day VIP), $1,405 (2-Day Platinum)
Headliners
Festival lineup
Saturday, February 25
- Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
- Annie Dirusso
- Green Day
- Paris Jackson
- The Black Crowes
- The Glorious Sons
- The Offspring
- The Pretty Reckless
- Weezer
Sunday, February 26
