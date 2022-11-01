Innings Festival Florida returns to Tampa on March 18th and 19th. Fusing together heavy hitting acts and Major League Baseball, the festival takes place at Raymond James Stadium Grounds during Grapefruit League’s spring training. In addition to the artist lineup, the weekend will also feature appearances from notable MLB figures like John Kruk, Wade Boggs, Goose Gossage, Cecil Fielder, Travis Hafner, Ryan Klesko, Jake Peavy, Edwin Encarnacion, Andy Van Slyke, Ray Lankford, Tom Herr, Rafael Furcal and more, as well as a live taping of “Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster,” an on-site talk show featuring MLB players and musicians.

Get tickets here, and read on for the full lineup.

What Is Innings Festival Florida?

Innings Festival Florida is an annual festival combining music and Major League Baseball. In 2023, the festival will enter it’s second year and feature over 15 artists, three stages, and no overlapping sets, as well as several baseball-centric events and special guests.

Who Is Headlining Innings Festival Florida 2023?

Imagine Dragons and Dave Matthews Band are confirmed to headline Innings Festival Florida 2023.

Who Else Is Playing Innings Festival Florida 2023?

Weezer, Pitbull, The Avett Brothers, Marcus Mumford, and Third Eye Blind will play Innings Festival Florida 2023, as well as The Breeders, Faye Webster, Japanese Breakfast, Grouplove, and more.

How Can I Get Tickets To Innings Festival Florida 2023?

Tickets for Innings Festival Florida 2023 will be available on Thursday, November 3rd, 2022 . Pick them up here.

Ticket Price: $110 (1-Day GA), $199 (1-Day GA+), $399 (1-Day VIP), $849 (1-Day Platinum), $169 (2-Day GA), $285 (GA+), $525 (2-Day VIP), $1,299 (2-Day Platinum)