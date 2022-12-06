Kilby Block Party is set to go down from May 12th to May 14th, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The three-day music festival boasts an impressive lineup of rock, indie and hip-hop. This will be the fourth edition of Kilby Block Party.
Get tickets here and read on for the lineup.
What is Kilby Block Party?
Kilby block party is an annual music festival held in Salt Lake City, Utah. Kicking off in 2019 o commemorate the 20th anniversary of Kilby Court, an all-ages venue, the festival is now a three-day affair and brings in eye-catching name in the indie scenes of rock, hip-hop, and more.
Who Is Headlining Kilby Block Party 2023?
The Strokes, Pavement, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs are set to headline Kilby Block Party 2023.
Who Else is Playing Kilby Block Party 2023?
Pixies, Run The Jewels, Japanese Breakfast, The Backseat Lovers, Hippo Campus, The Walkmen, and Caroline Polachek are also playing Kilby Block Party 2023, as well as Cuco, Parquet Courts, Momma, Osees, Faye Webster, and more.
How Can I Get Tickets to Kilby Block Party 2023?
Tickets for Kilby Block Party 2023 go on sale on December 7th. Check them out here.
Ticket Price: $209 (3-Day GA), $299 (3-Day VIP), $399 (3-Day Super VIP)
Headliners
Festival lineup
- Alice Phoebe Lou
- Anais Chantal
- Backhand
- Caroline Polachek
- Crumb
- Cuco
- Deeper
- Deerhoof
- Dreamer Isioma
- Ethel Cain
- Faye Webster
- Fonteyn
- Frankie Cosmos
- Goth Babe
- Grace Ives
- Gus Dapperton
- Hi Again
- Hippo Campus
- Homephone
- Indigo De Souza
- Japanese Breakfast
- Jean Dawson
- Josh Doss & The Cancers
- Julie
- Kate Bollinger
- Kipper Snack
- Lucius
- Mannequin Pussy
- Miya Folick
- Momma
- Musor
- Noso
- Osees
- Parquet Courts
- Pavement
- Pixies
- Ritt Momney
- Run The Jewels
- Spill Tab
- Sunhills
- Sunsleeper
- Surf Curse
- Tamino
- Tanukichan
- The Backseat Lovers
- The Moss
- The Plastic Cherries
- The Strokes
- The Walkmen
- Tolchock Trio
- Wallace
- Wednesday
- Westerman
- Worlds Worst
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Festival News and Rumors
Hangout Fest 2023 Lineup: Chili Peppers, Paramore, and SZA to Play Festival
Calvin Harris, Lil Nas X, Flume, Skrillex, and Thundercat will also make their way to Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Consequence Staff December 6, 2022
The Strokes, Pavement, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and Pixies to Play Kilby Block Party in 2023
The Salt Lake City music festival also promises Run the Jewels, Japanese Breakfast, The Walkmen, and Caroline Polachek.
Alex Young December 6, 2022
Lingua Ignota's Kristin Hayter Announces Three-Day Music Festival, Launches New Record Label
Lingua Ignota, Vile Creature, Moor Mother, HIDE, Midwife, Planning for Burial, and Thou will perform at the fest.
Jon Hadusek December 6, 2022
Mad Cool Festival 2023 Lineup Boasts Chili Peppers, Liam Gallagher, Lizzo, and Lil Nas X
Robbie Wiliams, Queens of the Stone Age, The Black Keys, The Prodigy, and The 1975 are also heading to Madrid next summer
Consequence Staff December 5, 2022
Elton John to Headline Glastonbury in 2023
The performance will mark his last ever UK show.
Eddie Fu December 2, 2022
Shaky Knees Reveals 2023 Lineup with The Killers, Muse, Tenacious D, The Flaming Lips, and More
The Atlanta music festival also promises The Mars Volta, Cypress Hill, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Gaslight Anthem, and The Walkmen.
Alex Young November 30, 2022