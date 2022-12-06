Kilby Block Party is set to go down from May 12th to May 14th, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The three-day music festival boasts an impressive lineup of rock, indie and hip-hop. This will be the fourth edition of Kilby Block Party.

Get tickets here and read on for the lineup.

What is Kilby Block Party?

Kilby block party is an annual music festival held in Salt Lake City, Utah. Kicking off in 2019 o commemorate the 20th anniversary of Kilby Court, an all-ages venue, the festival is now a three-day affair and brings in eye-catching name in the indie scenes of rock, hip-hop, and more.

Who Is Headlining Kilby Block Party 2023?

The Strokes, Pavement, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs are set to headline Kilby Block Party 2023.

Who Else is Playing Kilby Block Party 2023?

Pixies, Run The Jewels, Japanese Breakfast, The Backseat Lovers, Hippo Campus, The Walkmen, and Caroline Polachek are also playing Kilby Block Party 2023, as well as Cuco, Parquet Courts, Momma, Osees, Faye Webster, and more.

How Can I Get Tickets to Kilby Block Party 2023?

Tickets for Kilby Block Party 2023 go on sale on December 7th. Check them out here.

Ticket Price: $209 (3-Day GA), $299 (3-Day VIP), $399 (3-Day Super VIP)