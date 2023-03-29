Life Is Beautiful returns to Las Vegas, Nevada, from September 22nd to September 24th, 2023. This edition marks its 10th anniversary of the multi-genre music festival, and as such, the event looks to celebrate with a lineup of some of the biggest names in music that reflect Life Is Beautiful’s history.

Tickets go on sale March 30th, learn more here. They are expected to sell fast, though tickets will also be able to be found via StubHub.

What is Life Is Beautiful?

Life Is Beautiful is a weekend-long, multi-genre music festival held in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kicking off in 2013, the festival has grown to attract the biggest names in music, with each subsequent lineup building upon the depth and star power of the last.

Who Is Headlining Life Is Beautiful 2023?

The Killers, Kendrick Lamar, and Odesza are set to headline Life Is Beautiful 2023.

Who Else is Playing Life Is Beautiful 2023?

Flume, The 1975, Khalid, Nelly, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Omar Apollo, Kim Petras, and Rina Sawayama are also set to play Life Is Beautiful 2023, as well as Cigarettes After Sex, BLXST, Madeon, and more.

How Can I Get Tickets to Life Is Beautiful 2023?

Ticket Price: $380 (3-Day GA), $580 (3-Day GA+), $795 (3-Day VIP), $1575 (3-Day VIP+)