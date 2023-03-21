Lollapalooza returns to Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois from August 3rd to 6th, 2023. The legendary festival is known for boasting a multi-genre lineup full of heavy-hitters and up-and-comers alike. Presale tickets for the event go live Thursday, March 23rd at 10:00am CT. Ahead of that, you can explore the hotel and lodging packages here.
Get presale tickets here when they go live and get more details on the festival’s lineup and ticketing info below.
What is Lollapalooza?
Lollapalooza is one of the most popular music festivals in America. With a rich musical history, Lollapalooza has grown to be internationally recognized. It has expanded to host festivals abroad, and continues to attract large acts and large crowds to Chicago each summer.
Who Is Headlining Lollapalooza 2023?
Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, The 1975, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER are set to headline Lollapalooza 2023.
Who Else is Playing Lollapalooza 2023?
Fred Again.., Noah Kahan, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, J.I.D., Maggie Rodgers, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Diplo will also play Lollapalooza 2023, as well as Thirty Seconds to Mars, Pusha T, Subtronics, Rina Sawayama, Lil Yachty, and more.
How Can I Get Tickets to Lollapalooza 2023?
Presale tickets for Lollapalooza 2023 go on sale Thursday, March 23rd at 10:00am CT. Grab them here.
Headliners
Festival lineup
- A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
- AC Slater
- ARMNHMR
- Acraze
- Afrojack
- Aidan Bissett
- Alan Walker
- Alex G
- Annie Dirusso
- Arath Herce
- Arcy Drive
- Ari Abdul
- Arlie
- Austin Meade
- Ax & the Hatchetmen
- Bad Neighbors
- Bakar
- Band-Maid
- Beabadoobee
- Beauty School Dropout
- Benson
- Big Boss Vette
- Big Wild
- Billie Eilish
- Blanke
- Bonnie x Clyde
- Brakence
- Cafuné
- Carly Rae Jepsen
- Carola
- Charlotte Sands
- Chicago Made
- Chri$tian Gate$
- Clinton Kane
- Cydways
- DPR IAN + DPR LIVE
- Danielle Ponder
- Declan McKenna
- Dehd
- Destroy Lonely
- Diesel
- Dillon Nathaniel
- Diplo
- Disco Lines
- Dom Dolla
- Dope Lemon
- Ekkstacy
- Ella Jane
- Emo Nite
- Finish Ticket
- Foals
- Franc Moody
- Fred Again..
- Friday Pilots Club
- Gabriels
- Giant Rooks
- Gorgon City
- Hairitage
- Harry Edohoukwa
- Hemlocke Springs
- Holly Humberstone
- Hoosh
- Husbands
- Ian Asher
- Ingrid Andress
- Isabel Larosa
- Ivan Corenjo
- J. Worra
- J.I.D.
- Jean Dawson
- Jessie Murph
- Jessie Reyez
- Joey Bada$$
- Josh Fudge
- Joy Oladokun
- Junior Mesa
- Karol G
- Ken Carson
- Kendrick Lamar
- Key Glock
- Kidd Kenn
- Knock2
- Knocked Loose
- L'impératrice
- Lainey Wilson
- Lana Del Rey
- Lesly Reynaga
- Lil Yachty
- Little Stranger
- Los Aptos
- Louis The Child
- Lovejoy
- Loveless
- Loviet
- Madeline Edwards
- Magdalena Bay
- Maggie Rodgers
- Maisie Peters
- Matroda
- Matt Maltese
- Mavi
- Meduza
- Men I Trust
- Michelle
- Morgan Wade
- Motherfolk
- Mt. Joy
- Neil Frances
- NewJeans
- Niki
- Ninajirachi
- Noah Kahan
- Nora En Pure
- Odesza
- Pardyalone
- Peach Pit
- Pony Bradshaw
- Poolside
- Portugal. The Man
- Pusha T
- Ray Volpe
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- RemK
- Rema
- Richy Mitch & the Coal Miners
- Rina Sawayama
- Rosa Linn
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Sarah Kinsley
- Sincere Engineer
- Skizzy Mars
- Sofi Tukker
- Solardo
- Somadina
- Spacey Jane
- Subtronics
- Sudan Archives
- Sueco
- Suki Waterhouse
- Svdden Death
- Sylvan Esso
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER
- Talk
- Tems
- The 1975
- The 502s
- The Backseat Lovers
- The Beaches
- The Garden
- The Happy Fits
- The Knocks
- The Linda Lindas
- The Red Clay Strays
- The Revivalists
- The Rose
- Thee Sacred Souls
- Thirty Seconds To Mars
- Tiacorine
- Timmy Trumpet
- Tom Odell
- Tyler Christian
- UMI
- Upsahl
- Usted Señalemelo
- Waz Motif
- Windser
- Yung Gravy
- Zach Fox
Festival News and Rumors
Lollapalooza 2023 Lineup Boasts Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Chili Peppers & More
Lana Del Rey, Karol G, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, The 1975, and Odesza are some of the other big names heading to Chicago this summer.
Consequence Staff March 21, 2023
My Morning Jacket Announce 2023 Tour Dates
The rock band are already set for festival appearances at Bonnaroo, Primavera Sound, and more.
Abby Jones March 15, 2023
Wilco's Sky Blue Sky 2023: Sylvan Esso, Father John Misty Top Lineup
Lucinda Williams, Waxahatchee, Kevin Morby, and more will join Jeff Tweedy and company in Mexico this December.
Abby Jones March 15, 2023
2023 Louder Than Life Festival Lineup: Foo Fighters, Green Day, Tool, Pantera, and More
The Louisville fest will also feature Avenged Sevenfold, Weezer, Rancid, Queens of the Stone Age, Limp Bizkit, Turnstile, and more.
Spencer Kaufman March 15, 2023
Something in the Water 2023 Lineup: Clipse, Kid Cudi, Lil Wayne, and More
Wu-Tang Clan, Mumford and Sons, Grace Jones, Wet Leg, and more will also play the Virginia festival.
Eddie Fu March 15, 2023
2023 Aftershock Festival Lineup: Guns N' Roses, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, Korn, Pantera, and More
The Sacramento fest will also feature Queens of the Stone Age, Limp Bizkit, Turnstile, Incubus, Rancid, BABYMETAL, and more.
Spencer Kaufman March 14, 2023