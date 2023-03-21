Lollapalooza returns to Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois from August 3rd to 6th, 2023. The legendary festival is known for boasting a multi-genre lineup full of heavy-hitters and up-and-comers alike. Presale tickets for the event go live Thursday, March 23rd at 10:00am CT. Ahead of that, you can explore the hotel and lodging packages here.

Get presale tickets here when they go live and get more details on the festival’s lineup and ticketing info below.

What is Lollapalooza?

Lollapalooza is one of the most popular music festivals in America. With a rich musical history, Lollapalooza has grown to be internationally recognized. It has expanded to host festivals abroad, and continues to attract large acts and large crowds to Chicago each summer.

Who Is Headlining Lollapalooza 2023?

Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, The 1975, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER are set to headline Lollapalooza 2023.

Who Else is Playing Lollapalooza 2023?

Fred Again.., Noah Kahan, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, J.I.D., Maggie Rodgers, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Diplo will also play Lollapalooza 2023, as well as Thirty Seconds to Mars, Pusha T, Subtronics, Rina Sawayama, Lil Yachty, and more.

How Can I Get Tickets to Lollapalooza 2023?

Presale tickets for Lollapalooza 2023 go on sale Thursday, March 23rd at 10:00am CT. Grab them here.

Headliners

Billie Eilish
 Billie Eilish
Karol G
 Karol G
Kendrick Lamar
 Kendrick Lamar
Lana Del Rey
 Lana Del Rey
Odesza
 Odesza
Red Hot Chili Peppers
 Red Hot Chili Peppers
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
 TOMORROW X TOGETHER
The 1975
 The 1975
Festival lineup

