Louder Than Life returns to Louisville, Kentucky, from September 21st to September 24th, 2023. One of America’s premier rock and metal festivals (and our 2022 Festival of the Year) once again offers a lineup that is impressive both in size and depth. Put on by Danny Wimmer Presents, the 2023 edition of the event will once again go down at the Highland Festival Grounds.

Tickets are currently available. Grab them here.

What Is Louder Than Life?

Billed as “America’s Biggest Rock Festival,” Louder Than Life is an annual, four-day rock and metal festival held in Louisville, Kentucky. Produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, Louder Than Life consistently offers one of the deepest, most impressive lineups each year. Last year, we even named them Consequence’s Festival of the Year.

Who Is Headlining Louder Than Life 2023?

Foo Fighters, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, and Green Day are set to headline Louder Than Life 2023.

Who Else Is Playing Louder Than Life 2023?

Weezer, Rancid, Godsmack, Limp Bizkit, Pantera, Falling In Reverse, Queens of the Stone Age, Turnstile, and Run The Jewels are also set to play Louder Than Life 2023, as well as 311, Pierce The Veil, Corey Taylor, Code Orange, Coheed and Cambria, and more.

How Can I Get Tickets To Louder Than Life 2023?

Tickets for Louder Than Life 2023 are on sale now. Pick them up here.

Ticket Price: $279.99 (4-Day GA), $694.99 (4-Day VIP), $1599.99 (4-Day Top Shelf VIP), $109.99 (1-Day GA), $229.99 (1-Day VIP)