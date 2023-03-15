Louder Than Life returns to Louisville, Kentucky, from September 21st to September 24th, 2023. One of America’s premier rock and metal festivals (and our 2022 Festival of the Year) once again offers a lineup that is impressive both in size and depth. Put on by Danny Wimmer Presents, the 2023 edition of the event will once again go down at the Highland Festival Grounds.
Tickets are currently available. Grab them here.
What Is Louder Than Life?
Billed as “America’s Biggest Rock Festival,” Louder Than Life is an annual, four-day rock and metal festival held in Louisville, Kentucky. Produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, Louder Than Life consistently offers one of the deepest, most impressive lineups each year. Last year, we even named them Consequence’s Festival of the Year.
Who Is Headlining Louder Than Life 2023?
Foo Fighters, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, and Green Day are set to headline Louder Than Life 2023.
Who Else Is Playing Louder Than Life 2023?
Weezer, Rancid, Godsmack, Limp Bizkit, Pantera, Falling In Reverse, Queens of the Stone Age, Turnstile, and Run The Jewels are also set to play Louder Than Life 2023, as well as 311, Pierce The Veil, Corey Taylor, Code Orange, Coheed and Cambria, and more.
How Can I Get Tickets To Louder Than Life 2023?
Tickets for Louder Than Life 2023 are on sale now. Pick them up here.
Ticket Price: $279.99 (4-Day GA), $694.99 (4-Day VIP), $1599.99 (4-Day Top Shelf VIP), $109.99 (1-Day GA), $229.99 (1-Day VIP)
Headliners
Festival lineup
Thursday, September 21
- 311
- Asava
- Beauty School Dropout
- Bob Vylan
- Code Orange
- Coheed and Cambria
- Deafheaven
- Foo Fighters
- Guerilla Warfare
- KYNG
- L7
- Mannequin Pussy
- Movements
- Nothing But Thieves
- Nothing, Nowhere.
- Pinkshift
- Rancid
- Royal Blood
- SeeYouSpaceCowboy
- Starbenders
- Starcrawler
- Sueco
- The Bronx
- Tigercub
- Weezer
- White Reaper
Friday, September 22
- Austin Meade
- Avatar
- Bad Omens
- Cassyette
- Corey Taylor
- Dance Gavin Dance
- Dead Poet Society
- Enter Shikari
- Fame on Fire
- Fever 333
- Fox Lake
- Gnome
- Godsmack
- HANABIE
- Kittie
- Limp Bizkit
- Luna Aura
- Megadeath
- Miss May I
- Rain City Drive
- SIM
- Tallah
- Ten56.
- Tool
- Wage War
- Widow7
Saturday, September 23
- Afterlife
- Another Day Dawns
- Asking Alexandria
- Avenged Sevenfold
- BABYMETAL
- Dethklok
- Devil's Cut
- Dissonation
- Dragged Under
- Falling In Reverse
- Feast For the Crows
- Gideon
- Ithaca
- Jesus Piece
- Memphis May Fire
- Pantera
- Parkway Drive
- Pierce The Veil
- Reach NYC
- Sleep Token
- Strange Kids
- Suicide Silence
- The Amity Affliction
- The Hu
- Whitechapel
- Zero 9:36
Sunday, September 24
- AWOLNATION
- As You Were
- Billy Talent
- Boston Manor
- Call Me Karizma
- Death Valley Dreams
- DeathbyRomy
- Flogging Molly
- Green Day
- Holy Wars
- JVK
- Jehnny Beth
- Letdown.
- Mayday Parade
- Queens of the Stone Age
- Reddstar
- Rival Sons
- Run The Jewels
- Ryan Oakes
- Senses Fail
- The Emo Night Tour
- The Interrupters
- Thousand Below
- Turnstile
- Viagra Boys
- You Me At Six
Festival News and Rumors
My Morning Jacket Announce 2023 Tour Dates
The rock band are already set for festival appearances at Bonnaroo, Primavera Sound, and more.
Abby Jones March 15, 2023
Wilco's Sky Blue Sky 2023: Sylvan Esso, Father John Misty Top Lineup
Lucinda Williams, Waxahatchee, Kevin Morby, and more will join Jeff Tweedy and company in Mexico this December.
Abby Jones March 15, 2023
2023 Louder Than Life Festival Lineup: Foo Fighters, Green Day, Tool, Pantera, and More
The Louisville fest will also feature Avenged Sevenfold, Weezer, Rancid, Queens of the Stone Age, Limp Bizkit, Turnstile, and more.
Spencer Kaufman March 15, 2023
Something in the Water 2023 Lineup: Clipse, Kid Cudi, Lil Wayne, and More
Wu-Tang Clan, Mumford and Sons, Grace Jones, Wet Leg, and more will also play the Virginia festival.
Eddie Fu March 15, 2023
2023 Aftershock Festival Lineup: Guns N' Roses, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, Korn, Pantera, and More
The Sacramento fest will also feature Queens of the Stone Age, Limp Bizkit, Turnstile, Incubus, Rancid, BABYMETAL, and more.
Spencer Kaufman March 14, 2023
Schedule Announced for Consequence's Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion Show at SXSW 2023
Taking place this Saturday, March 18th at Empire Control Room & Garage.
Ben Kaye March 14, 2023