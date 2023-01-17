Lovers & Friends Music Festival returns to Las Vegas on Saturday, May 6th, 2023. Featuring over 45 established and emerging artists, the 2023 edition of the festival follows the Lovers & Friends inaugural year and will once again be held at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

Get tickets here and read on for the lineup.

What is Lovers & Friends Music Festival?

Kicking off in 2022, Lovers & Friends is a one-day hip-hop and R&B festival held in Las Vegas, Nevada. Combining nostalgia acts with modern artists, Lovers & Friends Music Festival seeks to gain even more footing in the North American festival scene.

Who Is Headlining Lovers & Friends Music Festival 2023?

Missy Elliot, Usher, and Mariah Carey are confirmed to headline Lovers & Friends 2023.

Who Else is Playing Lovers & Friends Music Festival 2023?

Pitbull, Christina Aguilera, 50 Cent, Chris Brown, Nelly, Boyz II Men, Lil Kim, Busta Rhymes, and Flo Rida are also set to perform, as well as T.I., Soulja Boy, Shaggy, Master P & No Limit Soldiers, and more.

How Can I Get Tickets to Lovers & Friends Music Festival 2023?

Starting at $250, resale tickets for Lovers & Friends 2023 go on sale Friday, January 20th. They start at Grab them here.

Ticket Price: $250(GA), $465 (GA+), $565 (VIP)