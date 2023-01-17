Lovers & Friends Music Festival returns to Las Vegas on Saturday, May 6th, 2023. Featuring over 45 established and emerging artists, the 2023 edition of the festival follows the Lovers & Friends inaugural year and will once again be held at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

Get tickets here and read on for the lineup.

What is Lovers & Friends Music Festival?

Kicking off in 2022, Lovers & Friends is a one-day hip-hop and R&B festival held in Las Vegas, Nevada. Combining nostalgia acts with modern artists, Lovers & Friends Music Festival seeks to gain even more footing in the North American festival scene.

Who Is Headlining Lovers & Friends Music Festival 2023?

Missy Elliot, Usher, and Mariah Carey are confirmed to headline Lovers & Friends 2023.

Who Else is Playing Lovers & Friends Music Festival 2023?

Pitbull, Christina Aguilera, 50 Cent, Chris Brown, Nelly, Boyz II Men, Lil Kim, Busta Rhymes, and Flo Rida are also set to perform, as well as T.I., Soulja Boy, Shaggy, Master P & No Limit Soldiers, and more.

How Can I Get Tickets to Lovers & Friends Music Festival 2023?

Starting at $250, resale tickets for Lovers & Friends 2023 go on sale Friday, January 20th. They start at Grab them here.

Ticket Price: $250(GA), $465 (GA+), $565 (VIP)

Book Tickets View festival website

Headliners

Mariah Carey
 Mariah Carey
Missy Elliot
 Missy Elliot
Usher
 Usher
Festival lineup

Saturday, May 6

Festival News and Rumors

Lovers and Friends tickets Festival 2023 Las Vegas presale dates

How to Get Tickets to Lovers & Friends 2023

The Las Vegas music festival returns with headliners Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott, and Usher. Here's how to get tickets and other details.

January 17, 2023

