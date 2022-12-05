Mad Cool festival returns to Madrid from July 6th to July 8th. The sixth edition of the festival seeks to offer another three days of musical festivities complete with a diverse lineup of pop, rock, hip-hop artists. Featuring heavy-hitters and indie favorites alike, Mad Cool Festival continues to establish itself as a premier European festival.

Learn about tickets here and read on for the lineup.

What Is Mad Cool Festival?

Mad Cool Festival is an annual, three-day music festival. Often featuring lineups that are diverse in both genre and country of origin, Mad Cool brings chart-topping artists and underground sensations together for their Madrid event.

Who Is Headlining Mad Cool Festival 2023?

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Machine Gun Kelly, Liam Gallagher, The Prodigy, Sam Smith, The Black Keys, Queens of the Stone Age, and Robbie Williams are all set to headline Mad Cool 2023, with more to be announced.

Who Else Is Playing Mad Cool Festival 2023?

Sigur Rós, The 1975, Rüfüs Du Sol, Jamie XX, Sylvan Esso, Jacob Collier, Puscifer, Franz Ferdinand, Rina Sawayama, Angel Olsen, Men I Trust, Touché Amoré and more are also playing Mad Cool 2023, with more to be announced.

How Can I Get Tickets ToMad Cool Festival 2023?

General three-day tickets for Mad Cool 2023 go on sale on December 15th, 2022, with single-day passes going on sale on December 29th. Learn more here.

Ticket Price: 195€ (3-Day GA), 490€ (3-Day VIP), 85€ (1-Day GA), 195€ (1-Day VIP)