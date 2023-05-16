Music Midtown returns to Atlanta, Georgia, from September 15th to 17th, 2023. Featuring over 40 artists across four stages, the multi-genre fest will also offer one-day tickets for the first time.

Single-day and three-day passes go on sale Thursday, May 18th at 10:00 a.m. ET through the festival’s website. Fans can sign up for pre-sale access here, and read on for the full lineup.

What Is Music Midtown?

Music Midtown is an annual music festival held in Atlanta, Georgia. Now spread over three days in September, the event boasts deep lineups, new and legacy acts, local food and drink, and more.

Who Is Headlining Music Midtown 2023?

P!NK, Flume, Billie Eilish, The 1975, Guns N’ Roses, and Lil Baby will headline Music Midtown 2023.

Who Else Is Playing Music Midtown 2023?

Incubus, Tove Lo, J.I.D., Pitbull, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Niall Horan, Yung Grave, and Destroy Lonely are also playing Music Midtown 2023, as well as Sueco, The Garden, Masego, and more.

How Can I Get Tickets to Music Midtown 2023?

