New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival returns for a week-long celebration in Louisiana from April 28th to May 7th, 2023. The 2023 edition of the historic festival boasts over 5,000 musicians of all genres spread across 14 stages and two weekends (April 28th-30th and May 4th-7th) at the Fair Grounds Race Course. Both General and VIP passes are available now.

Get tickets here and read on for the lineup.

What is New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival?

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival is an annual music, arts, and heritage festival held in New Orleans, Louisiana. Often featuring a massive, genre-spanning lineup spread over multiple days, the festival has become an institution of American music. The 2023 edition will be the second held after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the festival into a brief hiatus.

Who Is Headlining New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival 2023?

Dead & Company, Ed Sheehan, Lizzo, Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers, Santana, Jon Batiste, and Jill Scott are set to headline New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival 2023.

Who Else is Playing New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival 2023?

Advertisement

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Kane Brown, H.E.R., Steve Miller Band, Kenny Loggins, Gary Clark Jr., Leon Bridges, Ludacris, Kenny Loggins, and Herbie Hancock are also playing New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival 2023, as well as Wu Tang Clan and The Soul Rebels, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Ave., The Revivalists, Bug Freedia, Buddy Guy, and hundreds more.

How Can I Get Tickets to New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival 2023?

Both general admission and VIP passes for New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival 2023 are available now. Pick them up here.

Ticket Price: $225 (3-Day GA [April 28th-30th]), $275 (4-Day GA [May 4th-7th]), $1700 (3-Day VIP [April 28th-30th]), $1850 (4-Day VIP [May 4th-7th]),

Book Tickets View festival website

Headliners

Dead & Company
 Dead & Company
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran
Jil Scott
 Jil Scott
Jon Batiste
 Jon Batiste
Lizzo
 Lizzo
Mumford & Sons
 Mumford & Sons
Santana
 Santana
The Lumineers
 The Lumineers
Advertisement

Festival lineup

Advertisement

Previous Years

Festival News and Rumors

Ed Sheeran to headline New Orleans Jazz Fest

New Orleans Jazz Fest 2023: Dead & Company, Ed Sheeran, and Lizzo Lead Lineup

Mumford and Sons, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Santana, and The Lumineers will also make their way to the Big Easy.

January 13, 2023

how to buy tickets to coachella

How to Get Tickets to Coachella 2023

The music and arts festival returns to Indio, California in April 2023. Learn how to get tickets here.

January 11, 2023

Bonnaroo tickets festival 2023 passes GA Foo Fighters Odesza Kendrick Lamar Paramore Pixies Baby Keem Tennessee

How to Get Tickets to Bonnaroo 2023

The Tennessee music festival returns with 2023 headliners Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, and Odesza. Here's how to get tickets and other details.

January 11, 2023

Advertisement
Bad Bunny, Blackpink, and Frank Ocean to headline Coachella in 2023

Coachella Reveals Historic 2023 Lineup

Frank Ocean, BLACKPINK, Bad Bunny, Gorillaz, Björk, and Rosalía are all heading to Indio this April.

January 10, 2023

Sonic Temple 2023 lineup

Sonic Temple Festival 2023 Lineup: Foo Fighters, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, KISS, and More

The Ohio fest will also feature Deftones, Queens of the Stone Age, Rob Zombie, Godsmack, Sublime with Rome, and more.

January 10, 2023

Kendrick Lamar and Foo Fighters to play Bonnaroo 2023

Bonnaroo Reveals 2023 Lineup with Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, and Diarrhea Planet

Odesza, Paramore, My Morning Jacket, Korn, Pixies, and Sheryl Crow are also heading to the farm this summer.

January 10, 2023

Advertisement
View All Festival News and Rumors