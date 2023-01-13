New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival returns for a week-long celebration in Louisiana from April 28th to May 7th, 2023. The 2023 edition of the historic festival boasts over 5,000 musicians of all genres spread across 14 stages and two weekends (April 28th-30th and May 4th-7th) at the Fair Grounds Race Course. Both General and VIP passes are available now.

Get tickets here and read on for the lineup.

What is New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival?

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival is an annual music, arts, and heritage festival held in New Orleans, Louisiana. Often featuring a massive, genre-spanning lineup spread over multiple days, the festival has become an institution of American music. The 2023 edition will be the second held after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the festival into a brief hiatus.

Who Is Headlining New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival 2023?

Dead & Company, Ed Sheehan, Lizzo, Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers, Santana, Jon Batiste, and Jill Scott are set to headline New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival 2023.

Who Else is Playing New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival 2023?

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Kane Brown, H.E.R., Steve Miller Band, Kenny Loggins, Gary Clark Jr., Leon Bridges, Ludacris, Kenny Loggins, and Herbie Hancock are also playing New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival 2023, as well as Wu Tang Clan and The Soul Rebels, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Ave., The Revivalists, Bug Freedia, Buddy Guy, and hundreds more.

How Can I Get Tickets to New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival 2023?

Both general admission and VIP passes for New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival 2023 are available now. Pick them up here.

Ticket Price: $225 (3-Day GA [April 28th-30th]), $275 (4-Day GA [May 4th-7th]), $1700 (3-Day VIP [April 28th-30th]), $1850 (4-Day VIP [May 4th-7th]),