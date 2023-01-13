New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival returns for a week-long celebration in Louisiana from April 28th to May 7th, 2023. The 2023 edition of the historic festival boasts over 5,000 musicians of all genres spread across 14 stages and two weekends (April 28th-30th and May 4th-7th) at the Fair Grounds Race Course. Both General and VIP passes are available now.
Get tickets here and read on for the lineup.
What is New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival?
The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival is an annual music, arts, and heritage festival held in New Orleans, Louisiana. Often featuring a massive, genre-spanning lineup spread over multiple days, the festival has become an institution of American music. The 2023 edition will be the second held after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the festival into a brief hiatus.
Who Is Headlining New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival 2023?
Dead & Company, Ed Sheehan, Lizzo, Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers, Santana, Jon Batiste, and Jill Scott are set to headline New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival 2023.
Who Else is Playing New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival 2023?
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Kane Brown, H.E.R., Steve Miller Band, Kenny Loggins, Gary Clark Jr., Leon Bridges, Ludacris, Kenny Loggins, and Herbie Hancock are also playing New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival 2023, as well as Wu Tang Clan and The Soul Rebels, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Ave., The Revivalists, Bug Freedia, Buddy Guy, and hundreds more.
How Can I Get Tickets to New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival 2023?
Both general admission and VIP passes for New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival 2023 are available now. Pick them up here.
Ticket Price: $225 (3-Day GA [April 28th-30th]), $275 (4-Day GA [May 4th-7th]), $1700 (3-Day VIP [April 28th-30th]), $1850 (4-Day VIP [May 4th-7th]),
Headliners
Festival lineup
- Allison Russell
- Anders Osborne
- Angelique Kidjo
- Big Freedia
- Buddy Guy
- Charlie Musselwhite
- Christian McBride's New Jawn
- Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
- Cory Wong
- Cyril Neville
- David Shaw
- Dead & Company
- Dee Dee Bridgewater
- Devell Crawford
- Dumpstaphunk
- Durand Jones
- Ed Sheeran
- Eric Gales
- Farruko
- Galactic
- Gary Clark Jr.
- George Porter Jr. & Runnin' Pardners
- H.E.R.
- Herbie Hancock
- Hurray for the Riff Raff
- Irma Thomas
- Jamie Cullum
- Jazmine Sullivan
- Jil Scott
- John Hiatt & The Goners
- Jon Batiste
- Kane Brown
- Keb' Mo
- Kenny Loggins
- Kermit Ruffins & the Barbecue Swingers
- Larkin Poe
- Leo Nocentelli
- Leon Bridges
- Lizzo
- Los Lobos
- Ludacris
- Marcus King
- Martha Redbone
- Mavis Staples
- Maze featuring Frankie Beverly
- Mdou Moctar of Niger
- Melissa Etheridge
- Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
- Morgan Heritage
- Mumford & Sons
- NE-YO
- Nicholas Payton
- Preservation Hall Jazz Band
- Rebirth Brass Band
- Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
- Robert Rudolph Band
- Samantha Fish
- Santana
- Steve Miller Band
- Sweet Crude
- Tab Benoit
- Taj Mahal Quartet
- Tank and The Bangas
- Tedeschi Trucks Band
- Terence Blanchard featuring The E-Collective
- The Dirty Dozen Brass Band
- The Lumineers
- The Radiators
- The Revivalists
- Tom Jones
- Trombone Shorty & Orleans Ave.
- Wu Tang Clan + The Soul Rebels
- Zigaboo Modeliste & The Funk Revue
Festival News and Rumors
New Orleans Jazz Fest 2023: Dead & Company, Ed Sheeran, and Lizzo Lead Lineup
Mumford and Sons, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Santana, and The Lumineers will also make their way to the Big Easy.
Alex Young January 13, 2023
How to Get Tickets to Coachella 2023
The music and arts festival returns to Indio, California in April 2023. Learn how to get tickets here.
Carys Anderson January 11, 2023
How to Get Tickets to Bonnaroo 2023
The Tennessee music festival returns with 2023 headliners Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, and Odesza. Here's how to get tickets and other details.
Bryan Kress January 11, 2023
Coachella Reveals Historic 2023 Lineup
Frank Ocean, BLACKPINK, Bad Bunny, Gorillaz, Björk, and Rosalía are all heading to Indio this April.
Alex Young January 10, 2023
Sonic Temple Festival 2023 Lineup: Foo Fighters, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, KISS, and More
The Ohio fest will also feature Deftones, Queens of the Stone Age, Rob Zombie, Godsmack, Sublime with Rome, and more.
Spencer Kaufman January 10, 2023
Bonnaroo Reveals 2023 Lineup with Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, and Diarrhea Planet
Odesza, Paramore, My Morning Jacket, Korn, Pixies, and Sheryl Crow are also heading to the farm this summer.
Alex Young January 10, 2023