Newport Folk Festival returns to Fort Adams State Park in Rhode Island from July 28th to July 30th, 2023. The legendary festival looks to continue it’s legacy as one of the longest running, best regarded festivals in North America. The 2023 edition will mark the 64th anniversary of Newport Folk Festival.
Tickets for Newport Folk Festival go live on Wednesday, February 1st. Get more info here.
What is Newport Folk Festival?
Newport Folk Festival is an annual, multi-day festival held in Rhode Island. Running consistently since 1959, the festival has established itself as one of the most historically significant festivals in North America.
Who Is Headlining Newport Folk Festival 2023?
Headliners have not yet been announced for Newport Folk Festival 2023.
Who Else is Playing Newport Folk Festival 2023?
The lineup has not yet been announced for Newport Folk Festival 2023.
How Can I Get Tickets to Newport Folk Festival 2023?
Ticket Price: $270.89 (3-Day GA), $214.24 (2-Day GA), $111.24 (1-Day GA)
