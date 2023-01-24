Newport Folk Festival returns to Fort Adams State Park in Rhode Island from July 28th to July 30th, 2023. The legendary festival looks to continue it’s legacy as one of the longest running, best regarded festivals in North America. The 2023 edition will mark the 64th anniversary of Newport Folk Festival.

Tickets for Newport Folk Festival go live on Wednesday, February 1st. Get more info here.

What is Newport Folk Festival?

Newport Folk Festival is an annual, multi-day festival held in Rhode Island. Running consistently since 1959, the festival has established itself as one of the most historically significant festivals in North America.

Who Is Headlining Newport Folk Festival 2023?

Advertisement

Headliners have not yet been announced for Newport Folk Festival 2023.

Who Else is Playing Newport Folk Festival 2023?

The lineup has not yet been announced for Newport Folk Festival 2023.

How Can I Get Tickets to Newport Folk Festival 2023?

Tickets for Newport Folk Festival go live on Wednesday, February 1st. Get more info here.

Ticket Price: $270.89 (3-Day GA), $214.24 (2-Day GA), $111.24 (1-Day GA)

Book Tickets View festival website

Headliners

Advertisement

Festival lineup

Advertisement

Previous Years

Festival News and Rumors

Aphex Twin Field Day 2023 lineup London Bonobo Arca

Aphex Twin to Headline Field Day Festival 2023

The set will mark the elusive producer's first live performance since 2019.

January 24, 2023

oblivion access 2023 lineup

Oblivion Access Festival 2023 Lineup: Godflesh, Tim Hecker, YOB, and More

The Austin underground music fest is set for the weekend of June 15th.

January 24, 2023

Siouxsie Sioux to play first show in 10 years in 2023

Siouxsie Sioux to Headline Cruel World Festival For First North American Performance in 15 Years

Iggy Pop, Love and Rockets, and Echo & The Bunnymen are also set to play the Pasadena festival.

January 23, 2023

Advertisement
Rock Fest 2023 - Godsmack Pantera Slipknot

Rock Fest 2023 Lineup: Slipknot, Pantera, Godsmack, Ice Cube, GWAR, and More

The Wisconsin festival will also feature Papa Roach, In This Moment, Highly Suspect, Everclear, and more.

January 20, 2023

how to buy tickets to coachella

How to Get Tickets to Coachella 2023 (Even Though It's Sold Out)

The music and arts festival returns to Indio, California in April 2023. Learn how to get tickets here.

January 20, 2023

Foo Fighters circa 2022

Foo Fighters and Green Day to Headline Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival

The festival comes in celebration of Harley-Davidson's 120th anniversary.

January 18, 2023

Advertisement
View All Festival News and Rumors