Oceans Calling Festival returns to Ocean City, Maryland, from September 29th to October 1st, 2023. The multi-genre festival once again looks to bring some of the most exciting names in music to Maryland, with gourmet chefs offering a unique culinary experience as well.
Presale tickets are go on sale on March 16th. Pick them up here.
What is Oceans Calling Festival?
Oceans Calling Festival is an annual, three-day music festival held in Ocean City, Maryland. The fest brings together acts from a different genres, while also placing a great amount of focus on the culinary experience of the event.
Who Is Headlining Oceans Calling Festival 2023?
Jack Johnson, Alanis Morissette, John Mayer, and The Lumineers are set to headline Ocean Calling 2023.
Who Else is Playing Oceans Calling Festival 2023?
Third Eye Blind, Weezer, Incubus, Dirty Heads, Sheryl Crow, Nathanial Rateliff & the Night Sweats, and Slightly Stoopid are also set to play Ocean Calling 2023, as well as Jimmy Eat World, Declan McKenna, Peach Pit, Noah Kahan, and more.
How Can I Get Tickets to Oceans Calling Festival 2023?
Ticket Price: $255 (3-Day GA), $445 (3-Day GA+), $750 (3-Day VIP), $2000 (3-Day Platinum), $135 (1-Day GA), $295 (1-Day GA+), $475 (1-Day VIP), $950 (1-Day Platinum)
Headliners
Festival lineup
Friday, September 29
- Alanis Morissette
- Calder Allen
- Declan McKenna
- Devon Gilfillian
- Jack Johnson
- Michael Franti & Spearhead
- Michigander
- O.A.R
- Paolo Nutini
- Peach Pit
- Slightly Stoopid
- Third Eye Blind
- Toad The Wet Sprocket
Saturday, September 30
- Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals
- Dispatch
- Gin Blossoms
- Incubus
- Jimmy Eat World
- John Mayer
- Matt and Kim
- Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs
- Noah Kahan
- Pup Punk
- Sheryl Crow
- The New Respects
- Virginia Coalition
- White Reaper
Sunday, October 1
