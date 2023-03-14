Oceans Calling Festival returns to Ocean City, Maryland, from September 29th to October 1st, 2023. The multi-genre festival once again looks to bring some of the most exciting names in music to Maryland, with gourmet chefs offering a unique culinary experience as well.

Presale tickets are go on sale on March 16th. Pick them up here.

What is Oceans Calling Festival?

Oceans Calling Festival is an annual, three-day music festival held in Ocean City, Maryland. The fest brings together acts from a different genres, while also placing a great amount of focus on the culinary experience of the event.

Who Is Headlining Oceans Calling Festival 2023?

Jack Johnson, Alanis Morissette, John Mayer, and The Lumineers are set to headline Ocean Calling 2023.

Who Else is Playing Oceans Calling Festival 2023?

Advertisement

Third Eye Blind, Weezer, Incubus, Dirty Heads, Sheryl Crow, Nathanial Rateliff & the Night Sweats, and Slightly Stoopid are also set to play Ocean Calling 2023, as well as Jimmy Eat World, Declan McKenna, Peach Pit, Noah Kahan, and more.

How Can I Get Tickets to Oceans Calling Festival 2023?

Presale tickets for Ocean Calling 2023 go live on March 16th. Pick them up here.

Ticket Price: $255 (3-Day GA), $445 (3-Day GA+), $750 (3-Day VIP), $2000 (3-Day Platinum), $135 (1-Day GA), $295 (1-Day GA+), $475 (1-Day VIP), $950 (1-Day Platinum)

Book Tickets View festival website

Headliners

Alanis Morissette
 Alanis Morissette
Jack Johnson
 Jack Johnson
John Mayer
 John Mayer
The Lumineers
 The Lumineers
Advertisement

Festival lineup

Friday, September 29

Saturday, September 30

Sunday, October 1

Advertisement

Festival News and Rumors

Aftershock 2023 lineup

2023 Aftershock Festival Lineup: Guns N' Roses, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, Korn, Pantera, and More

The Sacramento fest will also feature Queens of the Stone Age, Limp Bizkit, Turnstile, Incubus, Rancid, BABYMETAL, and more.

March 14, 2023

brooklyn bowl family reunion consequence south by southwest sxsw lineup schedule

Schedule Announced for Consequence's Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion Show at SXSW 2023

Taking place this Saturday, March 18th at Empire Control Room & Garage.

March 14, 2023

Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar

Osheaga Reveals 2023 Lineup with Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish Topping the Bill

The National, The Flaming Lips, Rina Sawayama, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Japanese Breakfast will also visit Montreal this summer.

March 10, 2023

Advertisement
Bourbon & Beyond Reveals 2023 Lineup with Bruno Mars, The Killers, and Brandi Carlile

Bourbon & Beyond Reveals 2023 Lineup with Bruno Mars, The Killers, and Brandi Carlile

The 2023 lineup also brings The Black Keys, Duran Duran, Blondie, Billy Strings, and The Avett Brothers to Louisville in September.

March 8, 2023

Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, Lana Del Rey to play Outside Lands 2023

Outside Lands Reveals 2023 Lineup with Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, and Lana Del Rey

The 1975, Janelle Monáe, Megan Thee Stallion, Maggie Rogers, and Odesza also playing San Francisco festival.

March 7, 2023

sound on sound festival 2023 lineup

Sound on Sound 2023: Red Hot Chili Peppers, John Mayer, Alanis Morissette Top Lineup

The two-day event returns to Bridgeport, Connecticut's Seaside Park September 30th and October 1st.

March 7, 2023

Advertisement
View All Festival News and Rumors