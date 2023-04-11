Ohana Festival returns to Doheny State Beach in California from September 29th to October 1st, 2023. Overlooking the Pacific Ocean, the festival features a diverse lineup of heavy-hitting headliners and up-and-coming favorites. This edition of Ohana will also once again place focus on activism, featuring panels with conversationalists, environmentalists, researchers, and professional surfers.

Tickets are currently on sale. Pick them up here, and read on for the full lineup.

What is Hangout Ohana Festival?

Ohana Festival is a multi-genre, weekend-long music festival held on the Doheny State Beach in California. Placing great emphasis on the power of music, activism, and more, Ohana has strived to curate a lineup that focuses on balancing gender and diversity. The 2023 edition marks the 7th Ohana Festival and boasts over 35 artists across three stages.

Who Is Headlining Ohana Festival 2023?

Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, and The Killers are set to headline Ohana Festival 2023.

Who Else is Playing Ohana Festival 2023?

Haim, The Chicks, Pretenders, The War on Drugs, Father John Misty, Japanese Breakfast, Goose, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, and The Backseat Lovers are also set to play, as well as Shame, Thee Sacred Souls, Suki Waterhouse, and more.

How Can I Get Tickets to Ohana Festivall 2023?

Tickets to Ohana Festival 2023 are on sale now. Grab them here.

Ticket Price: $169 (1-Day GA), $479 (3-Day GA), $549 (1-Day VIP), $1499 (3-Day VIP), $9950 (3-Day Ultimate VIP)