Ohana Festival returns to Doheny State Beach in California from September 29th to October 1st, 2023. Overlooking the Pacific Ocean, the festival features a diverse lineup of heavy-hitting headliners and up-and-coming favorites. This edition of Ohana will also once again place focus on activism, featuring panels with conversationalists, environmentalists, researchers, and professional surfers.
Tickets are currently on sale. Pick them up here, and read on for the full lineup.
What is Hangout Ohana Festival?
Ohana Festival is a multi-genre, weekend-long music festival held on the Doheny State Beach in California. Placing great emphasis on the power of music, activism, and more, Ohana has strived to curate a lineup that focuses on balancing gender and diversity. The 2023 edition marks the 7th Ohana Festival and boasts over 35 artists across three stages.
Who Is Headlining Ohana Festival 2023?
Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, and The Killers are set to headline Ohana Festival 2023.
Who Else is Playing Ohana Festival 2023?
Haim, The Chicks, Pretenders, The War on Drugs, Father John Misty, Japanese Breakfast, Goose, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, and The Backseat Lovers are also set to play, as well as Shame, Thee Sacred Souls, Suki Waterhouse, and more.
How Can I Get Tickets to Ohana Festivall 2023?
Tickets to Ohana Festival 2023 are on sale now. Grab them here.
Ticket Price: $169 (1-Day GA), $479 (3-Day GA), $549 (1-Day VIP), $1499 (3-Day VIP), $9950 (3-Day Ultimate VIP)
Headliners
Festival lineup
Friday, September 29
- Amos Lee
- Brooks Nielson
- Danielle Ponder
- Emma Routhier
- Father John Misty
- Franc Moody
- Glen Hansard
- Haim
- Hermanos Gutiérrez
- Japanese Breakfast
- The Killers
Saturday, September 30
- Big Joanie
- Charley Crockett
- Dhani Harrison
- Eddie Vedder
- Goose
- Lucius
- Shame
- The Chicks
- The War on Drugs
- Trousdale
- Wunderhorse
Sunday, October 1
Festival News and Rumors
Billy McFarland Claims Fyre Festival II Is "Finally Happening"
The disastrous 2017 island event's co-founder fielded applicants via Twitter.
Bryan Kress April 11, 2023
Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, The Killers to Headline Ohana Festival 2023
HAIM, Pretenders, The Chicks, The War on Drugs, and Goose are also set to play Eddie Vedder's annual festival.
Carys Anderson April 11, 2023
Multi-City "Is For Lovers Festival" to Feature Hawthorne Heights, Jimmy Eat World, Thrice, Alkaline Trio, and More
The fest will be staged in eight cities from April through September.
Spencer Kaufman April 10, 2023
FORMAT Festival 2023: Alanis Morissette, LCD Soundsystem, and Leon Bridges Lead Lineup
Modest Mouse, Jamie xx, and Little Simz will also play the Arkansas festival.
Eddie Fu April 4, 2023
Coachella to Livestream All Six Stages Across Both Weekends for First Time
With performances from Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Calvin Harris, Rosalía, Gorillaz, Burna Boy, and more.
Alex Young April 3, 2023
Power Trip Festival: Ozzy Osbourne, AC/DC, Metallica, GN'R, Iron Maiden, and Tool to Play Massive Rock Show
The stacked three-day event takes place October 6th-8th at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.
Spencer Kaufman March 30, 2023