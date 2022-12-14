Osheaga Music and Arts Festival returns to Montreal, Quebec, Canada from August 4th to 6th, 2023. Taking place on a one-of-a-kind festival site with the gorgeous Montreal skyline in the background, Osheaga is a cutting-edge audiovisual production, featuring over 60 artists playing across three days.
Get tickets here and read on for the full lineup.
What Is Osheaga Music and Arts Festival?
The 16th edition of the Osheaga Music and Arts Festival is set to be a massive celebration with some of the top performers in music. From August 4th to 6th, Montreal’s Parc Jean-Drapeau on Île Sainte-Hélène will be the epicentre of live music bliss, as the headliners of Canada’s favourite music festival take the stage on a gorgeous island located in the middle of the mighty St. Lawrence River for three days of excitement, discovery, and delight.
Who Is Headlining Osheaga in 2023?
Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, and Rüfüs Du Sol are headlining Osheaga in 2023.
Who Else Is Playing Osheaga in 2023?
The full lineup for Osheaga 2023 is still forthcoming.
How Can I Get Tickets To Osheaga 2023?
Tickets to Osheaga Music and Arts Festival 2023 go on sale beginning Friday, December 16th via the festival’s website. A variety of options are available, including General Admission and Platinum passes.
Ticket Price: $375 GA (CAD); $710 Gold (CAD); $1550 Platinum (CAD)
Headliners
Festival lineup
Friday, August 4
Saturday, August 5
Sunday, August 6
Festival News and Rumors
2023 Welcome to Rockville Lineup: Pantera, Tool, Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold and More
Deftones, QOTSA, Rob Zombie, The Mars Volta, and more will also play the four-day Daytona Beach fest.
Spencer Kaufman December 14, 2022
Hangout Fest 2023 Lineup: Chili Peppers, Paramore, and SZA to Play Festival
Calvin Harris, Lil Nas X, Flume, Skrillex, and Thundercat will also make their way to Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Consequence Staff December 6, 2022
The Strokes, Pavement, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and Pixies to Play Kilby Block Party in 2023
The Salt Lake City music festival also promises Run the Jewels, Japanese Breakfast, The Walkmen, and Caroline Polachek.
Alex Young December 6, 2022
Lingua Ignota's Kristin Hayter Announces Three-Day Music Festival, Launches New Record Label
Lingua Ignota, Vile Creature, Moor Mother, HIDE, Midwife, Planning for Burial, and Thou will perform at the fest.
Jon Hadusek December 6, 2022
Mad Cool Festival 2023 Lineup Boasts Chili Peppers, Liam Gallagher, Lizzo, and Lil Nas X
Robbie Wiliams, Queens of the Stone Age, The Black Keys, The Prodigy, and The 1975 are also heading to Madrid next summer
Consequence Staff December 5, 2022
Elton John to Headline Glastonbury in 2023
The performance will mark his last ever UK show.
Eddie Fu December 2, 2022