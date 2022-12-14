Osheaga Music and Arts Festival returns to Montreal, Quebec, Canada from August 4th to 6th, 2023. Taking place on a one-of-a-kind festival site with the gorgeous Montreal skyline in the background, Osheaga is a cutting-edge audiovisual production, featuring over 60 artists playing across three days.

Get tickets here and read on for the full lineup.

What Is Osheaga Music and Arts Festival?

The 16th edition of the Osheaga Music and Arts Festival is set to be a massive celebration with some of the top performers in music. From August 4th to 6th, Montreal’s Parc Jean-Drapeau on Île Sainte-Hélène will be the epicentre of live music bliss, as the headliners of Canada’s favourite music festival take the stage on a gorgeous island located in the middle of the mighty St. Lawrence River for three days of excitement, discovery, and delight.

Who Is Headlining Osheaga in 2023?

Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, and Rüfüs Du Sol are headlining Osheaga in 2023.

Who Else Is Playing Osheaga in 2023?

The full lineup for Osheaga 2023 is still forthcoming.

How Can I Get Tickets To Osheaga 2023?

Tickets to Osheaga Music and Arts Festival 2023 go on sale beginning Friday, December 16th via the festival’s website. A variety of options are available, including General Admission and Platinum passes.

Ticket Price: $375 GA (CAD); $710 Gold (CAD); $1550 Platinum (CAD)

Book Tickets View festival website

Headliners

Rüfüs Du Sol
 Rüfüs Du Sol
Billie Eilish
 Billie Eilish
Kendrick Lamar
 Kendrick Lamar
Festival lineup

Friday, August 4

Saturday, August 5

Sunday, August 6

Previous Years

Festival News and Rumors

