Outside Lands returns to San Francisco, California, from August 11th to August 13th, 2023. With this year’s event, the Bay Area festival celebrates 15 years of musical, culinary, and community festivities. The 2023 edition also sees the new GA+ ticket level, offering a bridge between GA tickets and VIP tickets.
Tickets for Outside Lands 2023 are on sale now. Pick them up here.
What is Outside Lands Music Festival?
Outside Lands is an annual music festival held in San Francisco, California. Billed as brining world-class programming, culinary experiences, and community-driven festivities to the Bay Area, the festival will celebrate it’s 15th year in 2023.
Who Is Headlining Outside Lands 2023?
Headliners have not yet been announced for Outside Lands 2023.
Who Else is Playing Outside Lands 2023?
The lineup has not yet been announced for Outside Lands 2023.
How Can I Get Tickets to Outside Lands 2023?
Tickets for Roskilde 2023 are available now. Pick them up here.
Ticket Price: $409 (Weekend GA), $634 (Weekend GA+), $929 (Weekend VIP), $4,966 (Weekend Golden Gate Club)
Headliners
Festival News and Rumors
Clipse to Headline Chicago's Hyde Park Summerfest 2023
2 Chainz will also play the Windy City festival.
Eddie Fu February 28, 2023
Dreamville Festival 2023: J. Cole, Usher, and "Special Guest" Drake Top Lineup
Dreamville signees including Ari Lennox, J.I.D, and EARTHGANG will also play the Raleigh fest this April.
Abby Jones February 28, 2023
Beale Street 2023: Robert Plant and Greta Van Fleet Top Lineup, the Joke Writes Itself
The Lumineers, Lucinda Williams, and more will also hit the Memphis festival from May 5th-7th.
Abby Jones February 27, 2023
Consequence Announces Return of Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion at South by Southwest
We're back at the Empire Control Room & Garage on March 18th.
Ben Kaye February 23, 2023
Furnace Fest 2023 Lineup: Turnstile, MxPx, Pennywise, and More
The festival is set for the weekend of September 22nd in Birmingham, Alabama.
Jon Hadusek February 22, 2023
Blink-182 and Green Day to Headline When We Were Young Fest 2023 [UPDATED]
The Offspring, Rise Against, 30 Seconds to Mars, and Sum 41 also set for second annual Las Vegas pop-punk fest
Alex Young February 22, 2023