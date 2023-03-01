Outside Lands returns to San Francisco, California, from August 11th to August 13th, 2023. With this year’s event, the Bay Area festival celebrates 15 years of musical, culinary, and community festivities. The 2023 edition also sees the new GA+ ticket level, offering a bridge between GA tickets and VIP tickets.

Tickets for Outside Lands 2023 are on sale now. Pick them up here.

What is Outside Lands Music Festival?

Outside Lands is an annual music festival held in San Francisco, California. Billed as brining world-class programming, culinary experiences, and community-driven festivities to the Bay Area, the festival will celebrate it’s 15th year in 2023.

Who Is Headlining Outside Lands 2023?

Advertisement

Headliners have not yet been announced for Outside Lands 2023.

Who Else is Playing Outside Lands 2023?

The lineup has not yet been announced for Outside Lands 2023.

How Can I Get Tickets to Outside Lands 2023?

Tickets for Roskilde 2023 are available now. Pick them up here.

Ticket Price: $409 (Weekend GA), $634 (Weekend GA+), $929 (Weekend VIP), $4,966 (Weekend Golden Gate Club)