Parklife Festival returns to Manchester on June 10th and 11th, 2023. The United Kingdom festival boasts a massive lineup for a two-day event, utilizing several stages to pack all of the festivities in.
Get tickets here and read on for the lineup.
What is Parklife Music Festival?
Parklife is a multi-day music festival held in Manchester, England. Originally called Mad Ferret Festival, the festival is now one of the biggest in Britain, pulling in a deep lineup and tens of thousands of attendants.
Who Is Headlining Parklife 2023?
The 1975 and Aitch are headlining Parklife 2023.
Who Else is Playing Parklife 2023?
Fred Again…, The Prodigy, Little Simz, Wu-Tang Clan + Nas NY State of Mind, Skrillex, NxWorries (Anderson. Paak and Knxwledge), and Slowthia are also playing Parklife 2023, as well as Becky Hill, Mimi Webb, Self Esteem, Raye, and more.
How Can I Get Tickets to Parklife 2023?
Tickets for Parklife 2023 are available now. Pick them up here.
Ticket Price: £149.50 (2-Day GA), £185.00 (2-Day VIP), £95.00 (Saturday GA), £84.50 (Sunday GA), £114.50 (1-Day GA)
Festival lineup
Saturday, June 10
- A.M.C. & Turno
- Aitch
- Alex Mills
- Ammara
- Andyc
- Annie Mac
- Bakey
- Belters Only
- Bluetoof
- Charlie Tee
- Chris Stussy
- Clemency
- Crucast
- Crystal Millz
- DJ Paulette
- DJEZ
- Dan Shake
- Darkzy
- Denis Sulta
- Disrupta
- Dr Banana
- East End Dubs
- Enzo Siragusa
- Flava D
- Flo
- Fred Again..
- Gina Breeze
- Goddard
- Gorgon City
- Groove Armada (DJ Set)
- Hannah Wants
- Heléna Star
- Horse Meat Disco
- Jaden Thompson
- Jaguar
- Jamz Supernova
- Josef
- Joseph Capriati
- Joshua James
- Jyoty
- Kellie Allen
- Kilimanjaro
- Knucks
- Kolter
- Lauren Losing
- Lazcru & AD
- Lens
- Lindsey Matthews
- Little Simz
- Lopez
- M High
- MPH
- Macky Gee
- Manda Moor
- Mark XTC
- Meg Ward
- Melvo Baptise
- Melé
- Mimi Webb
- Mollie Collins
- Mozey
- North Base
- Pangölin
- Patrick Topping
- Pawsa
- Peggy Gou
- Pretty Girl (DJ Set)
- Prospa (DJ Set)
- Prunk
- Raye
- Rich Reason
- Robbie Doherty
- Rossi
- Rudimental
- SNO
- Shyfx
- Skepsis
- Skream
- Skrillex
- Sonny Fodera
- Sosa
- Strategy
- Tarzsa
- Tays
- The Martinez Brothers
- Toman
- Wilkinson
- Window Kid
- Zero
- emerald
Sunday, June 11
- 24hr Garage Girls ft Shosh
- 4am Kru
- Alchemist
- Aletha
- Azyr
- Becky Hill
- Ben Hemsley
- Bklava
- Bou & Hedex
- Carl Cox
- Chaos in the CBD
- Charlotte DeWitte
- Chimpo
- Conducta
- Confidence Man
- DJ Seinfeld
- Dimension
- EJ Kitto
- Eclair Fifi
- Eliza Rose
- Fisher
- Friction
- Gabrielle Kwarteng
- Girls Don't Sync
- Hannah Laing
- Hayley Zalassi
- Honey Dijon
- Hybrid Minds
- I Hate Models
- Interplanetary Criminal
- JPEGMAFIA
- James Organ
- Jamie Jones
- Joe Motion
- Jon Hopkins
- Jordan Villa
- K-Motionz
- Kanine
- Kara
- King of the Rollers
- Krysko
- LF System
- Luxe
- Mall Grab
- Mella Dee
- Michael Bibi
- Mike Skinner
- Mona Yim (DJ Set)
- Nia Archives
- Nicola Bear
- North Base
- NxWorries (Anderson. Paak and Knxwledge)
- Overmono
- Paul Woolford
- Rebekah
- Reiner Zonneveld
- SPFDJ
- Sally C
- Salute
- Sammy Virji
- Saoirse
- Scusinghe
- Self Esteem
- Shy Girl
- Skin on Skin
- Slowthai
- Solardo
- Sub Focus
- Suchi
- THTGRL
- Tai Lokun
- The 1975
- The Blessed Madonna
- The Prodigy
- Tsha
- VTSS
- VXYX
- Vibe Chemistry
- Vintage Culture
- Wu-Tang Clan + Nas NY State of Mind
- Yung Singh
Festival News and Rumors
Foo Fighters and The Killers to Headline Sea.Here.Now Festival 2023
Greta Van Fleet, Weezer, Nathaniel Rateliff, Sheryl Crow also making their way to Asbury Park, NJ.
Wren Graves February 7, 2023
Foo Fighters, The Strokes to Headline Japan's Fuji Rock Festival 2023
Lizzo, Alanis Morissette, Weezer, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Slowdive, and Denzel Curry are also part of the lineup.
Alex Young February 2, 2023
2023 Inkcarceration Festival Lineup: Limp Bizkit, Pantera, Slipknot, and More
Lamb of God, Megadeth, Volbeat, GWAR, and more will also play the three-day fest at the Ohio State Reformatory.
Anne Erickson February 1, 2023
Fan Chant: ENHYPEN to Headline Inaugural We Bridge Music Festival
A new festival is launching in Las Vegas this spring, headlined by ENHYPEN.
Mary Siroky February 1, 2023
boygenius, LCD Soundsystem, Steve Lacy to Headline Re:SET Concert Series
Clairo, Jamie xx, James Blake, and IDLES are also part of the impressive artist-curated bills.
Ben Kaye January 31, 2023
Desertfest NYC 2023 Lineup: Melvins, Boris, and More
The third iteration of the fest is set for September at Saint Vitus Bar and Knockdown Center.
Jon Hadusek January 31, 2023