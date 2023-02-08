Parklife Festival returns to Manchester on June 10th and 11th, 2023. The United Kingdom festival boasts a massive lineup for a two-day event, utilizing several stages to pack all of the festivities in.

Get tickets here and read on for the lineup.

What is Parklife Music Festival?

Parklife is a multi-day music festival held in Manchester, England. Originally called Mad Ferret Festival, the festival is now one of the biggest in Britain, pulling in a deep lineup and tens of thousands of attendants.

Who Is Headlining Parklife 2023?

The 1975 and Aitch are headlining Parklife 2023.

Who Else is Playing Parklife 2023?

Fred Again…, The Prodigy, Little Simz, Wu-Tang Clan + Nas NY State of Mind, Skrillex, NxWorries (Anderson. Paak and Knxwledge), and Slowthia are also playing Parklife 2023, as well as Becky Hill, Mimi Webb, Self Esteem, Raye, and more.

How Can I Get Tickets to Parklife 2023?

Tickets for Parklife 2023 are available now. Pick them up here.

Ticket Price: £149.50 (2-Day GA), £185.00 (2-Day VIP), £95.00 (Saturday GA), £84.50 (Sunday GA), £114.50 (1-Day GA)