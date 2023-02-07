Pinkpop Music Festival returns to Landgraaf, Netherlands, for another weekend celebrating all things pop and rock. Going down from June 16th to June 18th, 2023, the festival is set to feature a host of artists over four stages.

Get tickets here and read on for the lineup.

What is Pinkpop Music Festival?

Pinkpop Music Festival is one of the longest running pop and rock festivals. Hosted in the Netherlands, the festival has been throwing weekend-long events for over 50 years now, bringing together the biggest names in pop and rock music.

Who Is Headlining Pinkpop 2023?

P!NK, Robbie Williams, and The Red Hot Chili Peppers are confirmed as headliners for Pinkpop 2023.

Who Else is Playing Pinkpop 2023?

Queens of the Stone Age, Editors, Machine Gun Kelly, The War on Drugs, The Script, and OneRepublic are also confirmed for Pinkpop 2023, as well as The Black Keys, Tom Odell, Niall Horan, Goldband, and more.

How Can I Get Tickets to Pinkpop 2023?

Tickets for Pinkpop 2023 are available now. Pick them up here.

Ticket Price: €135 (1-Day GA), €275 (3-Day GA)

Headliners

Festival lineup

Friday, June 16

Saturday, June 17

Sunday, June 18

Previous Years

Festival News and Rumors

