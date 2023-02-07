Pinkpop Music Festival returns to Landgraaf, Netherlands, for another weekend celebrating all things pop and rock. Going down from June 16th to June 18th, 2023, the festival is set to feature a host of artists over four stages.
Get tickets here and read on for the lineup.
What is Pinkpop Music Festival?
Pinkpop Music Festival is one of the longest running pop and rock festivals. Hosted in the Netherlands, the festival has been throwing weekend-long events for over 50 years now, bringing together the biggest names in pop and rock music.
Who Is Headlining Pinkpop 2023?
P!NK, Robbie Williams, and The Red Hot Chili Peppers are confirmed as headliners for Pinkpop 2023.
Who Else is Playing Pinkpop 2023?
Queens of the Stone Age, Editors, Machine Gun Kelly, The War on Drugs, The Script, and OneRepublic are also confirmed for Pinkpop 2023, as well as The Black Keys, Tom Odell, Niall Horan, Goldband, and more.
How Can I Get Tickets to Pinkpop 2023?
Tickets for Pinkpop 2023 are available now. Pick them up here.
Ticket Price: €135 (1-Day GA), €275 (3-Day GA)
Headliners
Festival lineup
Friday, June 16
- Editors
- Electric Callboy
- Ellie Goulding
- Frenna Deluxe
- Lauren Sanderson
- Madoux
- Maisie Peters
- Niall Horan
- Nova Twins
- P!NK
- Picture This
- The Haunted Youth
- The Hu
- The Lumineers
- The War on Drugs
Saturday, June 17
- Disturbed
- Go_A
- Hollywood Vampires
- Kevin & The Animals
- Queens of the Stone Age
- Robbie Williams
- Rondé
- The Black Keys
- The Driver Era
- The Jordan
- The Script
- Tove Lo
- Xavier Rudd
Sunday, June 18
Festival News and Rumors
Foo Fighters and The Killers to Headline Sea.Here.Now Festival 2023
Greta Van Fleet, Weezer, Nathaniel Rateliff, Sheryl Crow also making their way to Asbury Park, NJ.
Wren Graves February 7, 2023
Foo Fighters, The Strokes to Headline Japan's Fuji Rock Festival 2023
Lizzo, Alanis Morissette, Weezer, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Slowdive, and Denzel Curry are also part of the lineup.
Alex Young February 2, 2023
2023 Inkcarceration Festival Lineup: Limp Bizkit, Pantera, Slipknot, and More
Lamb of God, Megadeth, Volbeat, GWAR, and more will also play the three-day fest at the Ohio State Reformatory.
Anne Erickson February 1, 2023
Fan Chant: ENHYPEN to Headline Inaugural We Bridge Music Festival
A new festival is launching in Las Vegas this spring, headlined by ENHYPEN.
Mary Siroky February 1, 2023
boygenius, LCD Soundsystem, Steve Lacy to Headline Re:SET Concert Series
Clairo, Jamie xx, James Blake, and IDLES are also part of the impressive artist-curated bills.
Ben Kaye January 31, 2023
Desertfest NYC 2023 Lineup: Melvins, Boris, and More
The third iteration of the fest is set for September at Saint Vitus Bar and Knockdown Center.
Jon Hadusek January 31, 2023