Pitchfork Music Festival returns to Union Park in Chicago, Illinois from July 21st to July 23rd, 2023. Now in its 18th edition, Pitchfork’s annual summer festival features an eclectic mix of highly acclaimed and boundary-pushing artists.

What Is Pitchfork Music Festival?

Pitchfork Music Festival is an annual summer festival held in Union Park in Chicago, Illinois. Curated and organized by Pitchfork Media, the festival features acclaimed musicians from multiple eras and genres as well as up-and-coming stars.

Who Is Headlining Pitchfork Music Festival 2023?

The Smile, Big Thief, and Bon Iver will headline Pitchfork Music Festival 2023.

Who Else Is Playing Pitchfork Music Festival 2023?

Alvvays, Perfume Genius, Weyes Blood, King Krule, Kelela, Koffee, and Snail Mail are set to play, as well as Killer Mike, JPEGMAFIA, Panda Bear & Sonic Boom, Leikeli47, Nation of Language, Youth Lagoon, Julia Jacklin, Illuminati Hotties, and many more.

How Can I Get Tickets To Pitchfork Music Festival 2023?

Tickets for Pitchfork Music Festival 2023 are currently available for purchase via the festival’s website. You can also purchase tickets here.

 

Ticket Price: $219 (3-Day GA); $419 (3-Day PLUS); $109 (1-Day GA); $209 (1-Day PLUS)

Headliners

Festival lineup

Friday, July 21

Saturday, July 22

Sunday, July 23

Previous Years

