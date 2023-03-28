The inaugural Primavera Sound Madrid will go down in Madrid, Spain, from June 7th to June 11th, 2023. The music festival takes place one week after Primavera Sound’s flagship event in Barcelona, with the two weekends sharing a similar lineup.

Grab tickets here and read on for the full lineup.

What is Primavera Sound Madrid?

Primavera Sound Madrid is a new edition of the acclaimed Primavera Sound music festival. Following in the footsteps of the Barcelona edition, Primavera Sound Madrid runs over three days and features a vast, diverse lineup of acts, mixing legacy acts with newer favorites.

Who Is Headlining Primavera Sound Madrid 2023?

Pet Shop Boys, Blur, Halsey, New Order, Kendrick Lamar, Depeche Mode, Rosalía, and Calvin Harris are set to headline Primavera Sound Madrid 2023.

Who Else is Playing Primavera Sound Madrid 2023?

Darkside, Le Tigre, Baby Keem, Four Tet, Caroline Polachek, Måneskin, St. Vincent, Skirllex, The Moldy Peaches, Turnstile, and NxWorries (Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge) are also set to play Primavera Sound 2023, as well as Bad Religion, Drain Gang, Pusha T, My Morning Jacket, and more.

How Can I Get Tickets to Primavera Sound Madrid 2023?

Tickets for Primavera Sound Madrid are on sale now, pick them up here.

Ticket Price: €325.00 (Weekend GA), €545.00 (Weekend VIP)

Headliners

Pet Shop Boys
 Pet Shop Boys
Blur
 Blur
Halsey
 Halsey
New Order
 New Order
Depeche Mode
 Depeche Mode
Kendrick Lamar
 Kendrick Lamar
Calvin Harris
 Calvin Harris
Rosalía
 Rosalía
Festival lineup

Wednesday, June 7

Thursday, June 8

Friday, June 9

Saturday, June 10

Sunday, June 11

