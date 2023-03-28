The inaugural Primavera Sound Madrid will go down in Madrid, Spain, from June 7th to June 11th, 2023. The music festival takes place one week after Primavera Sound’s flagship event in Barcelona, with the two weekends sharing a similar lineup.
Grab tickets here and read on for the full lineup.
What is Primavera Sound Madrid?
Primavera Sound Madrid is a new edition of the acclaimed Primavera Sound music festival. Following in the footsteps of the Barcelona edition, Primavera Sound Madrid runs over three days and features a vast, diverse lineup of acts, mixing legacy acts with newer favorites.
Who Is Headlining Primavera Sound Madrid 2023?
Pet Shop Boys, Blur, Halsey, New Order, Kendrick Lamar, Depeche Mode, Rosalía, and Calvin Harris are set to headline Primavera Sound Madrid 2023.
Who Else is Playing Primavera Sound Madrid 2023?
Darkside, Le Tigre, Baby Keem, Four Tet, Caroline Polachek, Måneskin, St. Vincent, Skirllex, The Moldy Peaches, Turnstile, and NxWorries (Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge) are also set to play Primavera Sound 2023, as well as Bad Religion, Drain Gang, Pusha T, My Morning Jacket, and more.
How Can I Get Tickets to Primavera Sound Madrid 2023?
Tickets for Primavera Sound Madrid are on sale now, pick them up here.
Ticket Price: €325.00 (Weekend GA), €545.00 (Weekend VIP)
Festival lineup
Wednesday, June 7
Thursday, June 8
- Alex G
- Alison Goldfrapp
- Amenra
- Antònim
- Ascendant Vierge
- Black Country, New Road
- Blackhaine
- Blur
- Boris
- Brutalismus 3000
- Built To Spill
- Cabijria
- Central Cee
- Chica Gang
- DJ Playero
- Darkside
- Drain Gang
- Emeralds
- Ezra Furman
- Flowerovlove
- Folamour (A/V)
- Halsey
- Heather
- Heinali
- Hudson Mohawke
- Isabella Lovestory
- Jana Rush
- Joe Crepúsculo
- Joe Unknown
- Julia Colom
- Juliana Huxtable B2B JAass
- Karenn
- Le Tigre
- Loyle Carter
- Machine Girl
- Maral
- New Order
- NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge)
- OFF!
- Perfume
- PinkPantheress
- Pusha T
- RHYW Live
- Red Velvet
- Rema
- Salamanda
- Self Esteem
- Shannen SP B2B Joe Cotch
- Slauson Malone 1
- Sparks
- Sudan Archives
- Terno Rei
- The Comet Is Coming
- Turnstile
- Verraco
- Yard Act
Friday, June 9
- Alvvays
- Avalon Emerson & The Charm
- Baby Keem
- Bad Religion
- Bala
- Beak>
- Beth Ortan
- Bill Kouligas
- Bleachers
- Carlota Fllâneur
- Cavetown
- Channel Tres
- Christine and the Queens
- Daphni
- Depeche Mode
- Four Tet
- Fred Again..
- Gabriels
- Georgia
- Gigi FM
- Honour
- Japanese Breakfast
- John Talabot
- Julia Holter
- Julia Jacklin
- Karate
- Kendrick Lamar
- Kyary Pamyu Pamyu
- Lebanon Hanover
- Los Hacheros
- Low Jack X Lala &CE Live + Guests
- Maddy Maia B2B Tottie
- Mora
- Nation of Language
- Nazira
- Nińa Coyote Eta Chico Tornado
- Skrillex
- Soul Glo
- Swans
- TSHA Live
- Tems
- The Beths
- The Delgados
- The Mars Volta
- The Moldy Peaches
- The Soft Pink Truth
- Tongue in the Mind
- Trueno
- Tzusing
- Unwound
- Upsammy
- VTSS B2B LSDXOXO
- Velmondo
- Voices From The Lake
- Yves Tumor
Saturday, June 10
- Alissic
- Anish Kumar
- Arlo Parks
- Bad Gyal
- Bar Italia
- Be Your Own Pet
- CCL
- Calvin Harris
- Caroline Polachek
- Charlotte De Witte
- Crack Cloud
- DJ Coco
- DJ Storm
- Death Grips
- Desert
- Domi & JD Beck
- Eddie Palmieri
- Gaz Coombes
- Gilla Band
- Grupo De Expertos Solynieve
- JPEGMAFIA
- James Ellis Ford
- Jayda G
- Jockstrap
- John Cale
- Josey Rebelle
- Juneline
- Kelela
- Laurie Anderson
- Los Ganglios
- Maggie Rodgers
- Mala
- My Morning Jacket
- Månoskin
- Nia Archives
- Núria Graham
- Om Unit Live
- Oriana B2B Melina Serser
- Overmono
- Pional
- Rosalía
- Sevdaliza
- Shellac
- St. Vincent
- Surf Curse
- The Drift Institute
- The Voidz
- Tokischa
- Twin
- Ubaldo
- Villano Antillano
- Wednesday
- Wooden Wisdom + DJ Fitz
- Yung Lean
Sunday, June 11
