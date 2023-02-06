Reading & Leeds Festival returns to the UK August 25th-27th, 2023. With the same lineups alternating each day, Reading Festival will take place at Richfield Avenue and Leeds Festival will take place at Bramham Park. The legendary festivals feature major artists in the rock, pop, hip-hop, alternative, and electronic genres.

You can get tickets for Reading Festival here, and tickets for Leeds Festival here.

What Is Reading & Leeds?

Reading & Leeds Festival is one of the biggest festivals in England and has featured prominent artists since the early ’70s, including Nirvana, The Beastie Boys, and more. Though the towns of Reading and Leeds are nearly 200 miles away, the festivals share the same lineup, with Reading’s Friday line up becoming Leeds’ Saturday lineup, Reading’s Saturday lineup playing at Leeds on Sunday, and Leeds’ Friday lineup playing Reading on Sunday.

Who Is Headlining Reading & Leeds?

Advertisement

Sam Fender, The Killers, and Billie Eilish will headline Reading & Leeds 2023.

Who Else Is Playing Reading & Leeds?

Foals, Lewis Capaldi, and Imagine Dragons are set to co-headline, with Steve Lacy, Wet Leg, Slowthai, Declan McKenna, Bicep, MUNA, Central Cee, Loyal Carner, Yung Lean, and Inhaler also appearing.

How Can I Get Tickets to Reading & Leeds?

Tickets to Reading and Leeds — including weekend camping passes — are available for purchase here (Reading) and here (Leeds). Alternatively, tickets can also be purchased here (Reading) and here (Leeds).

Advertisement

Tickets and more information about VIP, camping, and what to expect is available on the festival’s website.

Ticket Price: £286 (3-Day GA); £321 (3-Day GA + Early Entry); £101 (1-Day GA)

Book Tickets View festival website

Headliners

Billie Eilish
 Billie Eilish
Foals
 Foals
Imagine Dragons
 Imagine Dragons
Lewis Capaldi
 Lewis Capaldi
Sam Fender
 Sam Fender
The Killers
 The Killers
Advertisement

Festival lineup

Advertisement

Previous Years

Festival News and Rumors

Dave Grohl and Julian Casablancas

Foo Fighters, The Strokes to Headline Japan's Fuji Rock Festival 2023

Lizzo, Alanis Morissette, Weezer, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Slowdive, and Denzel Curry are also part of the lineup.

February 2, 2023

InkCarceration 2023 festival lineup

2023 Inkcarceration Festival Lineup: Limp Bizkit, Pantera, Slipknot, and More

Lamb of God, Megadeth, Volbeat, GWAR, and more will also play the three-day fest at the Ohio State Reformatory.

February 1, 2023

enhypen we bridge festival

Fan Chant: ENHYPEN to Headline Inaugural We Bridge Music Festival

A new festival is launching in Las Vegas this spring, headlined by ENHYPEN.

February 1, 2023

Advertisement
lcd soundsystem boygenius steve lacy reset concert series

boygenius, LCD Soundsystem, Steve Lacy to Headline Re:SET Concert Series

Clairo, Jamie xx, James Blake, and IDLES are also part of the impressive artist-curated bills.

January 31, 2023

desertfest nyc 2023 lineup

Desertfest NYC 2023 Lineup: Melvins, Boris, and More

The third iteration of the fest is set for September at Saint Vitus Bar and Knockdown Center.

January 31, 2023

Florence Welch and Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey and Florence + the Machine to Play Brasil's MITA Music Festival

The lineup also promises HAIM, Flume, The Mars Volta, BadBadNotGood, Jehnny Beth, and more.

January 31, 2023

Advertisement
View All Festival News and Rumors