Reading & Leeds Festival returns to the UK August 25th-27th, 2023. With the same lineups alternating each day, Reading Festival will take place at Richfield Avenue and Leeds Festival will take place at Bramham Park. The legendary festivals feature major artists in the rock, pop, hip-hop, alternative, and electronic genres.
You can get tickets for Reading Festival here, and tickets for Leeds Festival here.
What Is Reading & Leeds?
Reading & Leeds Festival is one of the biggest festivals in England and has featured prominent artists since the early ’70s, including Nirvana, The Beastie Boys, and more. Though the towns of Reading and Leeds are nearly 200 miles away, the festivals share the same lineup, with Reading’s Friday line up becoming Leeds’ Saturday lineup, Reading’s Saturday lineup playing at Leeds on Sunday, and Leeds’ Friday lineup playing Reading on Sunday.
Who Is Headlining Reading & Leeds?
Sam Fender, The Killers, and Billie Eilish will headline Reading & Leeds 2023.
Who Else Is Playing Reading & Leeds?
Foals, Lewis Capaldi, and Imagine Dragons are set to co-headline, with Steve Lacy, Wet Leg, Slowthai, Declan McKenna, Bicep, MUNA, Central Cee, Loyal Carner, Yung Lean, and Inhaler also appearing.
How Can I Get Tickets to Reading & Leeds?
Tickets to Reading and Leeds — including weekend camping passes — are available for purchase here (Reading) and here (Leeds). Alternatively, tickets can also be purchased here (Reading) and here (Leeds).
Tickets and more information about VIP, camping, and what to expect is available on the festival’s website.
Ticket Price: £286 (3-Day GA); £321 (3-Day GA + Early Entry); £101 (1-Day GA)
Festival lineup
- Andy C
- Baby Queen
- Becky Hill
- Bicep
- Billie Eilish
- Central Cee
- Chase Atlantic
- Declan McKenna
- Don Broco
- Eliza Rose
- Foals
- Georgia
- Imagine Dragons
- Inhaler
- LF System
- Lewis Capaldi
- Lil TJay
- Lovejoy
- Loyle Carner
- MK
- MUNA
- Meekz
- Nessa Barrett
- Nothing But Thieves
- Sam Fender
- Shy FX
- Slowthai
- Songer
- Steve Lacy
- The Killers
- The Snuts
- Tion Wayne
- Trippie Redd
- Wet Leg
- You Me At Six
- Yung Lean
