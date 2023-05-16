Riot Fest returns to Chicago, Illinois from September 15th to 17th, 2023. Going down at Douglass Park, the iconic rock festival once again boasts both heavy-hitting headliners and up-and-coming favorites.

Tickets for Riot Fest 2023 are on sale now. Get them here and read on for the full lineup.

What Is Riot Fest?

The annual three-day event began in 2005 as a multi-venue music festival before becoming an outdoor festival in 2012. For three years, the Riot Fest was held in Humboldt Park in Chicago before moving to Douglass Park in 2015, where it’s still takes place.

Advertisement

The festival is known bringing iconic bands back together, as well as for full-album performances. Jawbreaker, The Replacements, Naked Raygun, and the Misfits are among the memorable reunion shows that have taken place at Riot Fest. Founded by Mike Petryshyn and the late Sean McKeough, Riot Fest remains one of the largest independently owned music festivals in the United States.

Who Is Headlining Riot Fest 2023?

Foo Fighters, Turnstile, The Postal Service/Death Cab for Cutie, Queens of the Stone Age, The Cure, and The Mars Volta are all set to headline Riot Fest 2023.

Who Else Is Playing Riot Fest 2023?

Riot Fest 2023 will also feature Mr. Bungle, Tegan and Sara, 100 gecs, The Gaslight Anthem, Death Grips, The Used, and Kim Gordon, as well as Say Anything, PUP, Sleep Toke, Parliament Funkadelic ft. George Clinton, and more.

How Can I Get Tickets to Riot Fest 2023?

Advertisement

Riot Fest 2023 passes are currently on sale. Pick them up here.

Ticket Price: $269.98 (3-Day GA), $369.98 (3-Day VIP), $899.98 (3-Day Deluxe), $1,499.98 (3-Day Deluxe+)

Book Tickets View festival website

Headliners

Foo Fighters
 Foo Fighters
Turnstile
 Turnstile
Queens of the Stone Age
 Queens of the Stone Age
The Postal Service/Death Cab for Cutie
 The Postal Service/Death Cab for Cutie
The Cure
 The Cure
The Mars Volta
 The Mars Volta
Advertisement

Festival lineup

Friday, September 15

Saturday, September 16

Sunday, September 17

Advertisement

Previous Years

Festival News and Rumors

riot fest 2023 lineup foo fighters the cure the postal service death cab for cutie

Riot Fest's Killer 2023 Lineup Led by Foo Fighters, The Cure & The Postal Service

Queens of the Stone Age, Death Cab For Cutie, ICP, The Mars Volta, and Turnstile are also visiting Chicago this September.

May 16, 2023

Guns N' Roses with P!NK

Guns N' Roses, Billie Eilish, and P!NK to Headline Music Midtown's 2023 Lineup

P!NK, The 1975, Flume, Incubus, and Tove Lo are also set to play the Atlanta festival.

May 16, 2023

Blue Ridge Rock Fest 2023

Blue Ridge Rock Festival Finalizes 2023 Lineup: Slipknot, Pantera, Danzig, Vanilla Ice, and More

The four-day Virginia fest will also feature Limp Bizkit, Staind, Five Finger Death Punch, Till Lindemann, BABYMETAL, Dethklok, and more.

May 11, 2023

Advertisement
ShipRocked 2024: I Prevail Killswitch Engage

2024 ShipRocked Cruise Lineup: I Prevail, Killswitch Engage, Code Orange, Highly Suspect, and More

The sold-out boat trip also features Beartooth, Badflower, Dorothy, Black Stone Cherry, and more.

May 11, 2023

Austin City Limits 2023 Lineup Revealed: Foo Fighters, Kendrick, Shania, Alanis & More

The 1975, Mumford and Sons, Odesza, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and Maggie Rogers are also heading to Texas in October.

May 9, 2023

bamboozle 2023 canceled atlantic city refused final permits

Bamboozle 2023 Canceled After Being Refused Final Permits

The Atlantic City festival was set to make its return after an 11-year absence.

April 28, 2023

Advertisement
View All Festival News and Rumors