Riot Fest returns to Chicago, Illinois from September 15th to 17th, 2023. Going down at Douglass Park, the iconic rock festival once again boasts both heavy-hitting headliners and up-and-coming favorites.
Tickets for Riot Fest 2023 are on sale now. Get them here and read on for the full lineup.
What Is Riot Fest?
The annual three-day event began in 2005 as a multi-venue music festival before becoming an outdoor festival in 2012. For three years, the Riot Fest was held in Humboldt Park in Chicago before moving to Douglass Park in 2015, where it’s still takes place.
The festival is known bringing iconic bands back together, as well as for full-album performances. Jawbreaker, The Replacements, Naked Raygun, and the Misfits are among the memorable reunion shows that have taken place at Riot Fest. Founded by Mike Petryshyn and the late Sean McKeough, Riot Fest remains one of the largest independently owned music festivals in the United States.
Who Is Headlining Riot Fest 2023?
Foo Fighters, Turnstile, The Postal Service/Death Cab for Cutie, Queens of the Stone Age, The Cure, and The Mars Volta are all set to headline Riot Fest 2023.
Who Else Is Playing Riot Fest 2023?
Riot Fest 2023 will also feature Mr. Bungle, Tegan and Sara, 100 gecs, The Gaslight Anthem, Death Grips, The Used, and Kim Gordon, as well as Say Anything, PUP, Sleep Toke, Parliament Funkadelic ft. George Clinton, and more.
How Can I Get Tickets to Riot Fest 2023?
Riot Fest 2023 passes are currently on sale. Pick them up here.
Ticket Price: $269.98 (3-Day GA), $369.98 (3-Day VIP), $899.98 (3-Day Deluxe), $1,499.98 (3-Day Deluxe+)
Headliners
Festival lineup
Friday, September 15
Saturday, September 16
Sunday, September 17
- 070 Shake
- 100 gecs
- AFI
- Ani DiFranco
- Balance and Composure
- Bayside
- Bearings
- Black Angels
- Bowling for Soup
- Braid
- CK Vassi
- Caroline Rose
- Cassyette
- Code Orange
- Corey Feldman
- Cults
- Death Grips
- Drain
- Earth Crisis
- Empire State Bastard
- Enola Gay
- Enter Shikari
- Eshu Tune/Hannibal Buress
- FEA
- Fade 'Em All
- Fake Names
- Finch
- Fleshwater
- Flogging Molly
- Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls
- Free Throw
- Godspeed You! Black Emperor
- Gorilla Biscuits
- H20
- Hawthorne Heights
- Head Automatica
- High Vis
- Hotline TNT
- Insane Clown Posse
- Jehnny Beth
- Just Friends
- Just Mustard
- Kim Gordon
- LS Dunes
- Microwave
- Mr. Bungle
- Nothing
- Olivia Jean
- Origami Angel
- PUP
- Parliament Funkadelic ft. George Clinton
- Pennywise
- Pinkshift
- Plosivs
- Pool Kids
- Quasi
- Quicksand
- Ride
- Rival Schools
- Say Anything
- Screaming Females
- Silverstein
- Sleep Token
- Sludgeworth
- Snapcase
- Spitalfield
- Steve Ignorant Band / Crass
- Tegan and Sara
- The Aquadolls
- The Bobby Lees
- The Breeders
- The Bronx
- The Dresden Dolls
- The Exploited
- The Gaslight Anthem
- The Interrupters
- The Used
- The Wrecks
- Thursday
- Total Chaos
- Viagra Boys
- Warpaint
- White Reaper
- Yard Act
- Young Culture
- nothing,nowhere.
