Rock Werchter returns to Festivalpark Werchter in Werchter, Belgium from June 29th to July 2nd, 2023. The legendary Belgian festival will feature some of the biggest names in rock, pop, electronic, and more, from legends like Iggy Pop to newer phenoms like Lil Nas X.
You can buy tickets to Rock Werchter here.
What Is Rock Werchter?
Rock Werchter is a Belgian multi-genre festival held in the village of Werchter. Since its founding in 1974, Rock Werchter has been a longtime staple of the European festival scene and consistently booked iconic acts, including R.E.M., Daft Punk, U2, Talking Heads, David Bowie, and Lady Gaga. The festival takes place across four days, with attendees mostly staying in campsites on the festival grounds.
Who Is Headlining Rock Werchter 2023?
Stromae, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Muse, and Arctic Monkeys will headline Rock Werchter 2023.
Who Else Is Playing Rock Werchter 2023?
Stormzy, Queens of the Stone Age, Sam Fender, Liam Gallagher, The Black Keys, Oscar and the Wolf, The 1975, Lil Nas X, Rosalía, Iggy Pop, and Interpol are also set to play Rock Werchter 2023.
How Can I Get Tickets to Rock Werchter 2023?
Tickets for Rock Werchter 2023 are available for purchase here. Alternatively, tickets can be purchased for Rock Werchter here. You can find more details about hotels, camping, and transportation on the festival’s website.
Ticket Price: €292 (4-Day GA); €127 (1-Day GA)
Headliners
Festival lineup
Thursday, June 29
- AURORA
- Anna Calvi
- Compact Disk Dummies
- GAYLE
- Iggy Pop
- Merol
- Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
- Picture This
- Röyksopp
- Sam Fender
- Stormzy
- Stromae
- The 1975
- Warhaus
Friday, June 30
- Ben Howard
- Cavetown
- Editors
- Fever Ray
- Hot Milk
- Kelsy Karter & The Heroines
- Liam Gallagher
- Pup
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- Slowthai
- Spoon
- Squid
- Tamino
- The Black Keys
- The Haunted Youth
- The Hu
- The Interrupters
- Wardruna
Saturday, July 1
- Adekunle Gold
- City and Colour
- Dean Lewis
- Dope Lemon
- Fred again..
- Interpol
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Mimi Webb
- Muse
- Oscar and the Wolf
- Paolo Nutini
- Sigur Rós
- The Opposites
- Touché Amoré
- Xavier Rudd
Sunday, July 2
Festival News and Rumors
Foo Fighters and The Killers to Headline Sea.Here.Now Festival 2023
Greta Van Fleet, Weezer, Nathaniel Rateliff, Sheryl Crow also making their way to Asbury Park, NJ.
Wren Graves February 7, 2023
Foo Fighters, The Strokes to Headline Japan's Fuji Rock Festival 2023
Lizzo, Alanis Morissette, Weezer, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Slowdive, and Denzel Curry are also part of the lineup.
Alex Young February 2, 2023
2023 Inkcarceration Festival Lineup: Limp Bizkit, Pantera, Slipknot, and More
Lamb of God, Megadeth, Volbeat, GWAR, and more will also play the three-day fest at the Ohio State Reformatory.
Anne Erickson February 1, 2023
Fan Chant: ENHYPEN to Headline Inaugural We Bridge Music Festival
A new festival is launching in Las Vegas this spring, headlined by ENHYPEN.
Mary Siroky February 1, 2023
boygenius, LCD Soundsystem, Steve Lacy to Headline Re:SET Concert Series
Clairo, Jamie xx, James Blake, and IDLES are also part of the impressive artist-curated bills.
Ben Kaye January 31, 2023
Desertfest NYC 2023 Lineup: Melvins, Boris, and More
The third iteration of the fest is set for September at Saint Vitus Bar and Knockdown Center.
Jon Hadusek January 31, 2023