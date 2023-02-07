Rock Werchter returns to Festivalpark Werchter in Werchter, Belgium from June 29th to July 2nd, 2023. The legendary Belgian festival will feature some of the biggest names in rock, pop, electronic, and more, from legends like Iggy Pop to newer phenoms like Lil Nas X.

You can buy tickets to Rock Werchter here.

What Is Rock Werchter?

Rock Werchter is a Belgian multi-genre festival held in the village of Werchter. Since its founding in 1974, Rock Werchter has been a longtime staple of the European festival scene and consistently booked iconic acts, including R.E.M., Daft Punk, U2, Talking Heads, David Bowie, and Lady Gaga. The festival takes place across four days, with attendees mostly staying in campsites on the festival grounds.

Who Is Headlining Rock Werchter 2023?

Stromae, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Muse, and Arctic Monkeys will headline Rock Werchter 2023.

Who Else Is Playing Rock Werchter 2023?

Stormzy, Queens of the Stone Age, Sam Fender, Liam Gallagher, The Black Keys, Oscar and the Wolf, The 1975, Lil Nas X, Rosalía, Iggy Pop, and Interpol are also set to play Rock Werchter 2023.

How Can I Get Tickets to Rock Werchter 2023?

Tickets for Rock Werchter 2023 are available for purchase here. Alternatively, tickets can be purchased for Rock Werchter here. You can find more details about hotels, camping, and transportation on the festival’s website.

 

Ticket Price: €292 (4-Day GA); €127 (1-Day GA)

Headliners

Stromae
 Stromae
Red Hot Chili Peppers
 Red Hot Chili Peppers
Muse
 Muse
Arctic Monkeys
 Arctic Monkeys
Festival lineup

Thursday, June 29

Friday, June 30

Saturday, July 1

Sunday, July 2

Previous Years

Festival News and Rumors

