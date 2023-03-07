Rocklahoma Music Festival returns to Pryor, Oklahoma, from September 1st to September 3rd, 2023. Billed as America’s “biggest Labor Day Weekend party,” the three-day event offers rock and metal festivities spread over three days, with pre-party programming going down on Thursday, August 31st as well.

Passes for Rocklahoma go on sale on Friday, March 10. Learn about pass options here.

What is Rocklahoma Music Festival?

Rocklahoma Music Festival is a rock and metal festival held annually over Labor Day Weekend in Pryor, Oklahoma. Featuring on-site camping and “glamping” options, the three-day event seeks to foster a unique experience of celebration and community.

Who Is Headlining Rocklahoma Music Festival 2023?

Godsmack, Pantera, Rob Zombie, and Limp Bizkit are set to headline Rocklahoma Music Festival 2023.

Who Else is Playing Rocklahoma Music Festival 2023?

Bush, Chevelle, Corey Taylor, Daughtry, Theory of a Deadman, Ministry, and Asking Alexandria are also set to play Rocklahoma Music Festival 2023, as well as Code Orange, GWAR, Mammoth WVH, and more.

How Can I Get Tickets to Rocklahoma Music Festival 2023?

Ticket Price: $179 (3-Day GA), $469 (3-Day VIP)