Rolling Loud will return to California in 2023, from March 3rd-5th. The festival has changed locations for the 2023 event, now taking place at Hollywood Park, held on the grounds adjacent to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. This will mark the first Rolling Loud in Los Angeles since 2019 and will be Hollywood Park’s first ever festival. Tickets are available starting Friday, November 18th. Grab them here.
What is Rolling Loud?
Rolling Loud is one of the biggest hip-hop festivals across the globe. Recurring annually, the festival first graced rap fans with its weekend-long celebration in 2015 in Miami, Florida. In the years since, the festival has expanded to include additional dates across America and several events abroad.
Who Is Headlining Rolling Loud California 2023?
Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Future, and Lil Wayne will headline Rolling Loud California in 2023
Who Else is Playing Rolling Loud California 2023?
The Rolling Loud California 2023 lineup also features Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Polo G, Ski Mask the Skump God, Kevin Gates, Don Toliver, Tyga, Kodak Black, Lil Yachty, City Girls, 2 Chainz, Sheck Wes, Aminé, Soulja Boy, Saweetie, MoneyBagg Yo, and more.
How Can I Get Tickets to Rolling Loud California 2023?
General admission and VIP passes for Rolling Loud California 2023 go on sale Friday, November 18th at 10:00 a.m. PT via the festival’s website.
Headliners
Festival lineup
Friday, March 3
- Blueface
- Dababy
- Kamaiyah
- Kodak Black
- Nardo Wick
- Playboi Carti
- Rich the Kid
- Saweetie
- Soulja Boy
- Trippie Redd
- Tya
- Xavier Wulf
Saturday, March 4
- 2 Chaniz
- Aminé
- Bia
- Chief Keef
- City Girls
- Curren$y
- Digital Nas
- Don Toliver
- Kaycyy
- Kevin Gates
- Lil Baby
- Lil Yachty
- NoCap
- Shordie Shordie
- SpaceGhostPurpp
- Travis Scott
- Young Nudy
Sunday, March 5
