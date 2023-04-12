Rolling Loud returns to Miami, Florida from July 21st-23rd, 2023. The premier hip-hop festival features mix of legendary rappers and MCs and up-and-comers alike. This year’s festival will once again take place at Hard Rock Stadium and follows the eventful 2022 edition. Tickets for Rolling Loud Miami 2023 go on sale Friday, July 29th.

Get tickets here and get more details on the festival’s lineup and ticketing info below.

What is Rolling Loud?

Rolling Loud is one of the biggest hip-hop festivals across the globe. Recurring annually, the festival first graced rap fans with its weekend-long celebration in 2015 in Miami, Florida. In the years since, the festival has expanded to include additional dates across America and several events abroad.

Who Is Headlining Rolling Loud Miami 2023?

Advertisement

Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, and Playboi Carti will headline the 2023 installment of Rolling Loud Miami.

Who Else is Playing Rolling Loud Miami 2023?

21 Savage, Lil Yachty, Kodak Black, Central Cee, Ice Spice, Lil Uzi Vert, Trippie Redd, Glorilla, Coi Leray, City Girls, Don Toliver, and Turnstile are some of the other acts confirmed to play Rolling Loud Miami in 2023.

How Can I Get Tickets to Rolling Loud Miami 2023?

Tickets to Rolling Loud Miami are available to purchase via Stubhub — where your order is 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

Advertisement

Ticket Price: $299 (GA); $499 (GA+); $799 (VIP)