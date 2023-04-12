Rolling Loud returns to Miami, Florida from July 21st-23rd, 2023. The premier hip-hop festival features mix of legendary rappers and MCs and up-and-comers alike. This year’s festival will once again take place at Hard Rock Stadium and follows the eventful 2022 edition. Tickets for Rolling Loud Miami 2023 go on sale Friday, July 29th.
Get tickets here and get more details on the festival’s lineup and ticketing info below.
What is Rolling Loud?
Rolling Loud is one of the biggest hip-hop festivals across the globe. Recurring annually, the festival first graced rap fans with its weekend-long celebration in 2015 in Miami, Florida. In the years since, the festival has expanded to include additional dates across America and several events abroad.
Who Is Headlining Rolling Loud Miami 2023?
Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, and Playboi Carti will headline the 2023 installment of Rolling Loud Miami.
Who Else is Playing Rolling Loud Miami 2023?
21 Savage, Lil Yachty, Kodak Black, Central Cee, Ice Spice, Lil Uzi Vert, Trippie Redd, Glorilla, Coi Leray, City Girls, Don Toliver, and Turnstile are some of the other acts confirmed to play Rolling Loud Miami in 2023.
How Can I Get Tickets to Rolling Loud Miami 2023?
Tickets to Rolling Loud Miami are available to purchase via Stubhub — where your order is 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.
Ticket Price: $299 (GA); $499 (GA+); $799 (VIP)
Headliners
Festival lineup
Friday, July 21
- Armani White
- Babyface Ray
- Destroy Lonely
- Fousheé
- Ice Spice
- Kodak Black
- Lil Durk
- Lil Yachty
- Nardo Wick
- PinkPantheress
- Playboi Carti
- Sheff G
- Shordie Shordie
- Ski Mask the Slump God
- Toosii
Saturday, July 22
- $not
- 21 Savage
- Chief Keef
- City Girls
- Coi Leray
- Curren$y
- Dej Loaf
- Freddie Dredd
- GloRilla
- Lola Brooke
- NAV
- Rae Sremmurd
- Redveil
- Robb Bank$
- Sheck Wes
- Skilla Baby
- Travis Scott
- Trippie Redd
- Yung Nudy
Sunday, July 23
Festival News and Rumors
Billy McFarland Claims Fyre Festival II Is "Finally Happening"
The disastrous 2017 island event's co-founder fielded applicants via Twitter.
Bryan Kress April 11, 2023
Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, The Killers to Headline Ohana Festival 2023
HAIM, Pretenders, The Chicks, The War on Drugs, and Goose are also set to play Eddie Vedder's annual festival.
Carys Anderson April 11, 2023
Multi-City "Is For Lovers Festival" to Feature Hawthorne Heights, Jimmy Eat World, Thrice, Alkaline Trio, and More
The fest will be staged in eight cities from April through September.
Spencer Kaufman April 10, 2023
FORMAT Festival 2023: Alanis Morissette, LCD Soundsystem, and Leon Bridges Lead Lineup
Modest Mouse, Jamie xx, and Little Simz will also play the Arkansas festival.
Eddie Fu April 4, 2023
Coachella to Livestream All Six Stages Across Both Weekends for First Time
With performances from Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Calvin Harris, Rosalía, Gorillaz, Burna Boy, and more.
Alex Young April 3, 2023
Power Trip Festival: Ozzy Osbourne, AC/DC, Metallica, GN'R, Iron Maiden, and Tool to Play Massive Rock Show
The stacked three-day event takes place October 6th-8th at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.
Spencer Kaufman March 30, 2023