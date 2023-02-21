The Roots Picnic Music Festival returns to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on June 3rd and June 4th, 2023, with a special performance from Dave Chappelle and The Roots going down on June 2nd (ticketed separately) as well. Billed as the festival’s “most dynamic lineup yet,” the Roots-fronted weekend aims to expand their programming into more diverse genres, comedy, and podcasting.

Get tickets here and read on for the lineup.

What is Roots Picnic Music Festival?

A collaboration between The Roots and Live Nation Urban, Roots Picnic is a weekend-long music and arts festival held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Kicking off in 2007, the festival has continued to grow in size and programming, now spanning multiple mediums and three days.

Who Is Headlining Roots Picnic 2023?

Ms. Lauryn Hill (celebrating 25 years of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill), Diddy & The Roots, Dave Chapelle, and Lil Uzi Vert are set to headline Roots Picnic 2023.

Who Else is Playing Roots Picnic 2023?

Advertisement

Roy Ayers & The Isley Bros, Black Thought (with Busta Rhymes & Eve), Ari Lennox, Lucky Daye, and City Girls are also playing Roots Picnic 2023, as well as Syd, DJ Drama, and more.

How Can I Get Tickets to Roots Picnic 2023?

Tickets for Roots Picnic 2023 goes on sale on February 22nd. Pick them up here.

Book Tickets View festival website

Headliners

Dave Chappelle w/ The Roots
 Dave Chappelle w/ The Roots
Diddy w/ The Roots
 Diddy w/ The Roots
Lil Uzi Vert
 Lil Uzi Vert
Ms. Lauryn Hill
 Ms. Lauryn Hill
Advertisement

Festival lineup

Friday, June 2

Advertisement

Previous Years

Festival News and Rumors

Dave Chappelle and Questlove

Lauryn Hill, Dave Chappelle, and Diddy to Headline 2023 Roots Picnic

Lil Uzi Vert, Busta Rhymes, The Isley Brothers, and Eve also highlight this year's lineup.

February 20, 2023

BME

British Music Embassy and Consequence Announce 2023 SXSW Lineup

Featuring Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, SOAK, Dream Wife, and more.

February 16, 2023

Psycho Las Vegas 2023 postponed

Psycho Las Vegas 2023 Fest Postponed Until Next Year: "The Desired Lineup Could Not Be Achieved"

The annual Sin City gathering will not take place this year.

February 11, 2023

Advertisement
sea.here.now festival 2023 foo fighters the killers weezer sheryl crow asbury park tickets

Foo Fighters and The Killers to Headline Sea.Here.Now Festival 2023

Greta Van Fleet, Weezer, Nathaniel Rateliff, Sheryl Crow also making their way to Asbury Park, NJ.

February 7, 2023

Dave Grohl and Julian Casablancas

Foo Fighters, The Strokes to Headline Japan's Fuji Rock Festival 2023

Lizzo, Alanis Morissette, Weezer, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Slowdive, and Denzel Curry are also part of the lineup.

February 2, 2023

InkCarceration 2023 festival lineup

2023 Inkcarceration Festival Lineup: Limp Bizkit, Pantera, Slipknot, and More

Lamb of God, Megadeth, Volbeat, GWAR, and more will also play the three-day fest at the Ohio State Reformatory.

February 1, 2023

Advertisement
View All Festival News and Rumors