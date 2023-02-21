The Roots Picnic Music Festival returns to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on June 3rd and June 4th, 2023, with a special performance from Dave Chappelle and The Roots going down on June 2nd (ticketed separately) as well. Billed as the festival’s “most dynamic lineup yet,” the Roots-fronted weekend aims to expand their programming into more diverse genres, comedy, and podcasting.

Get tickets here and read on for the lineup.

What is Roots Picnic Music Festival?

A collaboration between The Roots and Live Nation Urban, Roots Picnic is a weekend-long music and arts festival held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Kicking off in 2007, the festival has continued to grow in size and programming, now spanning multiple mediums and three days.

Who Is Headlining Roots Picnic 2023?

Ms. Lauryn Hill (celebrating 25 years of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill), Diddy & The Roots, Dave Chapelle, and Lil Uzi Vert are set to headline Roots Picnic 2023.

Who Else is Playing Roots Picnic 2023?

Roy Ayers & The Isley Bros, Black Thought (with Busta Rhymes & Eve), Ari Lennox, Lucky Daye, and City Girls are also playing Roots Picnic 2023, as well as Syd, DJ Drama, and more.

How Can I Get Tickets to Roots Picnic 2023?

Tickets for Roots Picnic 2023 goes on sale on February 22nd. Pick them up here.