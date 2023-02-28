Roskilde Festival returns to Roskilde, Denmark from June 24th to July 1st. The massive eight-day musical festival boasts an incredibly impressive, multi-genre lineup and will once again place great focus on activism and sustainability.

What is Roskilde Music Festival?

First kicking off in 1971, Roskilde Festival is a non-profit music and activism festival that seeks to bring together artistic communities. It now spans over a week of programming and is the largest music festival in Northern Europe. All profits from the event go towards humanitarian non-profits and cultural work, especially for the benefit of children.

Who Is Headlining Roskilde Music Festival 2023?

So far, Kendrick Lamar, Burna Boy, and Blur have been announced as headliners for Roskilde 2023, with more to come.

Who Else is Playing Roskilde Music Festival 2023?

Queens of the Stone Age, Lil Nas X, Christine and the Queens, Rosalía, Caroline Polachek, Fever Ray, and Denzel Curry have also been announced as performers for Roskilde 2023, as well as Rina Sawayama, Tove Lo, J.I.D, Japanese Breakfast, Code Orange, Weyes Blood, and more. More lineup announcements are to come prior to the event.

How Can I Get Tickets to Roskilde Music Festival 2023?

Tickets for Roskilde 2023 are available now. Pick them up here.

Ticket Price: 2400 DKK (Full Festival Ticket), 1200 DKK (1-Day Ticket)

Headliners

Festival lineup

Wednesday, June 28

Thursday, June 29

Friday, June 30

Saturday, July 1

Previous Years

