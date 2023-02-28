Roskilde Festival returns to Roskilde, Denmark from June 24th to July 1st. The massive eight-day musical festival boasts an incredibly impressive, multi-genre lineup and will once again place great focus on activism and sustainability.
Tickets for Roskilde 2023 are on sale now. Pick them up here.
What is Roskilde Music Festival?
First kicking off in 1971, Roskilde Festival is a non-profit music and activism festival that seeks to bring together artistic communities. It now spans over a week of programming and is the largest music festival in Northern Europe. All profits from the event go towards humanitarian non-profits and cultural work, especially for the benefit of children.
Who Is Headlining Roskilde Music Festival 2023?
So far, Kendrick Lamar, Burna Boy, and Blur have been announced as headliners for Roskilde 2023, with more to come.
Who Else is Playing Roskilde Music Festival 2023?
Queens of the Stone Age, Lil Nas X, Christine and the Queens, Rosalía, Caroline Polachek, Fever Ray, and Denzel Curry have also been announced as performers for Roskilde 2023, as well as Rina Sawayama, Tove Lo, J.I.D, Japanese Breakfast, Code Orange, Weyes Blood, and more. More lineup announcements are to come prior to the event.
How Can I Get Tickets to Roskilde Music Festival 2023?
Ticket Price: 2400 DKK (Full Festival Ticket), 1200 DKK (1-Day Ticket)
Headliners
Festival lineup
Wednesday, June 28
- Armand Hammer
- Bala Desejo
- Benny Jamz
- Billy Woods
- Brimheim
- Debbie Sings
- Fever Ray
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lorna Shore
- Queens of the Stone Age
- Rema
- Villano Antillano
Thursday, June 29
- 070 Shake
- Burna Boy
- Central Cee
- Clarissa Connelly's Canons
- Denzel Curry
- Destroy Boys
- Florist
- Gabber Modus Operandi
- Hudson Mohawke
- Indigo De Souza
- Ithaca
- J.I.D
- Karpe: Omar Sheriff
- Leenalchi
- Lil Nas X
- Lous and the Yakuza
- Melodi Ghazal
- Mor
- Nora Brown
- Nova Twins
- Prisma
- Rina Sawayama
- Soul Glo
- Special Interest
- Sudan Archives
- Tove Lo
Friday, June 30
- Adekunle Gold
- Alice Glass
- Blur
- Body Type
- Bru-C
- Candy
- Christine and the Queens
- Clara
- Clarissa Connelly's Canons
- Code Orange
- Derya Yildirim & Grup ŞimŞek
- Florence Adooni
- Ganger
- Glorilla
- Japanese Breakfast
- Jockstrap
- Kesi
- Lady Neptune
- Liraz
- Nikki Lane
- Rosalía
- Shasimone
- The Po' Ramblin' Boys
- Wu-Lu
- Yaya Bey
Saturday, July 1
