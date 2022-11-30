Shaky Knees returns to Atlanta, Georgia, from May 5th to May 7th. With over 60 artists, the annual rock and indie music festival seeks to curate a diverse lineup and foster three days of musical festivities. This year marks the tenth anniversary of Shaky Knees and is set to go down in Atlanta’s Central Park.

Get tickets here and read on for the full lineup.

What Is Shaky Knees?

Shaky Knees is a music festival held in Atlanta, Georgia. Established in 2013, the festival was founded with the intention of bringing a new festival to Atlanta that would focus on rock and independent music. The lineups are often diverse in their makeup, bringing large and small acts in from around the world.

Who Is Headlining Shaky Knees 2023?

The Killers, Muse and The Lumineers are headlining Shaky Knees 2023.

Who Else Is Playing Shaky Knees 2023?

Greta Van Fleet, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Tenacious D, The Mars Volta, Hozier, and The Flaming Lips are also playing Shaky Knees 2023, as well as Father John Misty, Cypress Hill, Manchester Orchestra, The Gaslight Anthem, and more.

How Can I Get Tickets To Shaky Knees 2023?

Tickets will be available Friday, December 2nd. Get tickets here.

Ticket Price: $199 (3-Day GA), $425 (3-Day GA+), $699 (3-Day VIP), $1,399 (3-Day Platinum), $4,500 (3-Day Ultimate), $119 (1-Day GA), $215 (1-Day GA+), $375 (1-Day VIP), $900 (1-Day Platinum)