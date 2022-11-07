The inaugural Sick New World Festival is set to go down on Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Taking place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, the one-day event features over 50 hard-rock, metal, and multi-genre artists.

Get tickets here and read on for the full lineup.

What Is Sick New World?

Sick New World is a new musical festival set to debut in May, 2023. Focusing on harder, more aggressive genres like hard-rock, rap-rock, metal, and more, the Las Vegas event kicks off with a deep lineup of both nostalgic acts and newer bands.

Who Is Headlining Sick New World 2023?

System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones and Incubus are confirmed to be headlining Sick New World 2023.

Who Else Is Playing Sick New World 2023?

Advertisement

Evanescence, Turnstile, Mr Bungle, Papa Roach, Death Grips, and Ministry are also playing Sick New World 2023, as well as 100 gecs, Hoobastank, Spiritbox, Melvins, Body Count, The Sisters of Mercy, and more.

How Can I Get Tickets To Sick New World 2023?

Tickets will be available on Friday, November 11th. Get tickets here.

Ticket Price: $249.99 (GA), $419.99 (GA+), $519.99 (VIP)

Book Tickets View festival website

Headliners

Deftones
 Deftones
Incubus
 Incubus
Korn
 Korn
System of a Down
 System of a Down
Advertisement

Festival lineup

Saturday, May 13

Advertisement

Festival News and Rumors

Sick New World 2023 tickets music festival las vegas passes ga presale system of a down korn deftones incubus

How to Get Tickets to Sick New World Festival 2023

The new metal-leaning music festival debuts with headliners System of a Down, Deftones, Korn, and Incubus. Get details and pre-sale info here.

November 7, 2022

sick new world 2023 lineup

Sick New World: System of a Down, Deftones, Korn, and More to Play Inaugural Vegas Fest in 2023

The Las Vegas Festival Grounds recently hosted the similar nostalgia fest When We Were Young.

November 7, 2022

rock am ring rock im park 2023

Rock am Ring and Rock im Park 2023 Lineups: Pantera, Turnstile, Tenacious D, Evanescence, and More

The twin German festivals are set for June 2nd through the 4th.

November 3, 2022

Advertisement
imagine dragons strokes lollapalooza india festival lineup 2023 music news tickets

Lollapalooza India 2023: Imagine Dragons and The Strokes to Headline Inaugural Fest

Greta Van Fleet, Diplo, Zhu, AP Dhillon, and Japanese Breakfast are also coming to Mumbai in January.

November 3, 2022

hinterland music festival 2023 lineup bon iver maggie rogers zach bryan tickets passes presale register angel olsen orville peck sylvan esso iowa

Bon Iver, Maggie Rogers, and Zach Bryan to Headline Hinterland Music Festival 2023

Angel Olsen, Sylvan Esso, and Orville Peck are also heading out to Iowa in August.

November 2, 2022

Blink 182 and Paramore

Blink-182 and Paramore to Headline New Jersey's Inaugural Adjacent Music Festival

Jimmy Eat World, Turnstile, Bleachers, and more will also hit the beach in Atlantic City next May.

October 25, 2022

Advertisement
View All Festival News and Rumors