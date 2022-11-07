The inaugural Sick New World Festival is set to go down on Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Taking place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, the one-day event features over 50 hard-rock, metal, and multi-genre artists.
Get tickets here and read on for the full lineup.
What Is Sick New World?
Sick New World is a new musical festival set to debut in May, 2023. Focusing on harder, more aggressive genres like hard-rock, rap-rock, metal, and more, the Las Vegas event kicks off with a deep lineup of both nostalgic acts and newer bands.
Who Is Headlining Sick New World 2023?
System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones and Incubus are confirmed to be headlining Sick New World 2023.
Who Else Is Playing Sick New World 2023?
Evanescence, Turnstile, Mr Bungle, Papa Roach, Death Grips, and Ministry are also playing Sick New World 2023, as well as 100 gecs, Hoobastank, Spiritbox, Melvins, Body Count, The Sisters of Mercy, and more.
How Can I Get Tickets To Sick New World 2023?
Tickets will be available on Friday, November 11th. Get tickets here.
Ticket Price: $249.99 (GA), $419.99 (GA+), $519.99 (VIP)
Headliners
Festival lineup
Saturday, May 13
- 100 gecs
- Alien Ant Farm
- Body Count
- Chevelle
- Circle of Filth
- Coal Chamber
- Cold
- Death Grips
- Deftones
- Evanescence
- Failure
- Fever 333
- Fiddlehead
- Filter
- Flyleaf with Lacy Strum
- H09909
- Health
- Hoobastank
- Incubus
- KMFDM
- Killing Joke
- Kittie
- Korn
- Lacuna Coil
- Loathe
- London After Midnight
- Machine Girl
- Melvins
- Ministry
- Monster Magnet
- Mr Bungle
- My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult
- Narrow Head
- Orgy
- P.O.D
- Panchiko
- Papa Roach
- Placebo
- Prayers
- Scene Queen
- Scowl
- Sevendust
- She Wants Revenge
- Skinny Puppy
- Soulfly
- Spiritbox
- Stabbing Westward
- Superheaven
- System of a Down
- The 69 Eyes
- The Birthday Massacre
- The Sisters of Mercy
- Turnstile
- Ville Valo
