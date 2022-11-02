Something In The Water returns to Virginia Beach, Virginia from April 28th to April 30th, 2023. Spearheaded by Pharrell Williams, the multi-day music festival brings together pop and hip-hop artists and seeks to celebrate diversity and empowerment. Tickets go sale on November 5th.

Pick up tickets here, and read on for the full lineup.

What Is Something In The Water?

Taking place in Virginia Beach, Something In The Water is a multi-day music festival lead by musician and entrepreneur Pharrell Williams. With annual lineups featuring popular pop and hip-hop artists, the festival brands itself as a celebration that empowers everyone from the youth to small business owners.

The festival will be back in Virginia Beach for the first time since 2019. Last year’s edition was moved to Washington, D.C. following the killing of Pharrell’s cousin, Donovan Lynch. “The demand for the festival in Virginia Beach and the 757 — among the people — has never wavered. If anything it has only intensified,” Pharrell said in a statement explaining the festival’s return to Virginia Beach. “I need to come back home. There is a pervasive feeling by almost everyone that the festival belongs in Virginia Beach, and the time is right to bring it back.”

Who Is Headlining Something In The Water 2023?

Advertisement

Headliners have not yet been announced for Something In The Water 2023.

Who Else Is Playing Something In The Water 2023?

The lineup has not yet been announced for Something In The Water 2023.

How Can I Get Tickets To Something In The Water 2023?

Tickets for Something In The Water go on sale Saturday, November 5th at 12pm here. Virginia locals can access tickets early through an in-person only presale on the same day from 10am to 5pm. Learn more here.

Advertisement

Ticket Price: $195 (3-Day GA), $525 (3-Day VIP)