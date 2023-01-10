Sonic Temple returns to Columbus, Ohio, from May 25th to May 28th, 2023. The four-day music festival brings together established and new acts in hard rock and metal for a weekend of festivities. The 2023 edition marks the return of the festival after a three year hiatus and will be hosted by Jose “Metal Ambassador” Mangin.

Get tickets here and read on for the lineup.

What is Sonic Temple?

Sonic Temple is a multi-day hard rock and metal festival held in Columbus, Ohio. The festival is noted as one of the biggest rock festivals in the midwest, bringing heavy hitting acts to Columbus’ Historic Crew Stadium.

Who Is Headlining Sonic Temple 2023?

Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, KISS, and Foo Fighters are set to headline Sonic Temple 2023.

Who Else is Playing Sonic Temple 2023?

Advertisement

Godsmack, Queens of the Stone Age, Rob Zombie, Deftones, Sublime with Rome, Falling in Reverse, Puscifer, and Jawbreaker will also play Sonic Temple 2023, as well as Bullet For My Valentine, Suicidal Tendencies, Falling in Reverse, Converge, and Knocked Loose.

How Can I Get Tickets to Sonic Temple 2023?

General tickets for Sonic Temple 2023 will be available Wednesday, January 11th, 2022. Pick them up here.

Ticket Price: $349.99 (4-Day Field), $149.99 (1-Day Field), $229.99 (4-Day Stadium), $109.99 (1-Day Stadium), $649.99 (4-Day Field VIP), $209.99 (1-Day Field VIP), $529.99 (4-Day Stadium VIP), $169.99 (1-Day Stadium VIP), $1599.99 (4-Day Columbus Owner's Club)

Book Tickets View festival website

Headliners

Tool
 Tool
Avenged Sevenfold
 Avenged Sevenfold
Foo Fighters
 Foo Fighters
KISS
 KISS
Advertisement

Festival lineup

Thursday, May 25

Friday, May 26

Saturday, May 27

Sunday, May 28

Advertisement

Previous Years

Festival News and Rumors

Bad Bunny, Blackpink, and Frank Ocean to headline Coachella in 2023

Coachella Reveals Historic 2023 Lineup

Frank Ocean, BLACKPINK, Bad Bunny, Gorillaz, Björk, and Rosalía are all heading to Indio this April.

January 10, 2023

Sonic Temple 2023 lineup

Sonic Temple Festival 2023 Lineup: Foo Fighters, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, KISS, and More

The Ohio fest will also feature Deftones, Queens of the Stone Age, Rob Zombie, Godsmack, Sublime with Rome, and more.

January 10, 2023

Kendrick Lamar and Foo Fighters to play Bonnaroo 2023

Bonnaroo Reveals 2023 Lineup with Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, and Diarrhea Planet

Odesza, Paramore, My Morning Jacket, Korn, Pixies, and Sheryl Crow are also heading to the farm this summer.

January 10, 2023

Advertisement
Foo Fighters circa 2022

Foo Fighters Returning to Headline Boston Calling 2023

Alongside Paramore, Queens of the Stone Age, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Alanis Morissette, and The National.

January 10, 2023

BottleRock 2023 lineup

BottleRock Festival's 2023 Lineup Led by Chili Peppers, Lizzo, Duran Duran, and Lil Nas X

Smashing Pumpkins, Wu-Tang Clan, The National, Sheryl Crow, Nile Rodgers & Chic, and Carly Rae Jepsen are among the other notable acts confirmed to play.

January 9, 2023

beachlife 2023 gwen stefani black keys black crowes music festival lineup news pop rock

BeachLife 2023 Lineup: The Black Keys, Gwen Stefani, and The Black Crowes to Headline Redondo Beach Fest

Pixies, Sublime with Rome, John Fogerty, Modest Mouse, and Tegan and Sara will also hit the beach this May.

January 6, 2023

Advertisement
View All Festival News and Rumors