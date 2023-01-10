Sonic Temple returns to Columbus, Ohio, from May 25th to May 28th, 2023. The four-day music festival brings together established and new acts in hard rock and metal for a weekend of festivities. The 2023 edition marks the return of the festival after a three year hiatus and will be hosted by Jose “Metal Ambassador” Mangin.
Get tickets here and read on for the lineup.
What is Sonic Temple?
Sonic Temple is a multi-day hard rock and metal festival held in Columbus, Ohio. The festival is noted as one of the biggest rock festivals in the midwest, bringing heavy hitting acts to Columbus’ Historic Crew Stadium.
Who Is Headlining Sonic Temple 2023?
Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, KISS, and Foo Fighters are set to headline Sonic Temple 2023.
Who Else is Playing Sonic Temple 2023?
Godsmack, Queens of the Stone Age, Rob Zombie, Deftones, Sublime with Rome, Falling in Reverse, Puscifer, and Jawbreaker will also play Sonic Temple 2023, as well as Bullet For My Valentine, Suicidal Tendencies, Falling in Reverse, Converge, and Knocked Loose.
How Can I Get Tickets to Sonic Temple 2023?
General tickets for Sonic Temple 2023 will be available Wednesday, January 11th, 2022. Pick them up here.
Ticket Price: $349.99 (4-Day Field), $149.99 (1-Day Field), $229.99 (4-Day Stadium), $109.99 (1-Day Stadium), $649.99 (4-Day Field VIP), $209.99 (1-Day Field VIP), $529.99 (4-Day Stadium VIP), $169.99 (1-Day Stadium VIP), $1599.99 (4-Day Columbus Owner's Club)
Headliners
Festival lineup
Thursday, May 25
- Angel Du$t
- Anti-Flag
- Bad Omens
- Bastardane
- Beartooth
- Bloodywood
- Bones UK
- Bullet For My Valentine
- Fever 333
- Godsmack
- Ho99o9
- Joey Valence & Brae
- Malevolence
- OTTTO
- Oxymorrons
- Pennywise
- Suicidal Tendencies
- The Warning
- Tool
- Wargasm
Friday, May 26
- Avenged Sevenfold
- Badflower
- Band-Maid
- Black Stone Cherry
- Born of Osiris
- Chevelle
- Converge
- Dayseeker
- Des Rocs
- Dorothy
- Fame on Fire
- I Prevail
- Knocked Loose
- Lilith Czar
- Mike's Dead
- Mothica
- Queens of the Stone Age
- Sleeping With Sirens
- Vended
Saturday, May 27
- Avatar
- Black Veil Brides
- Brutus
- Capital Theatre
- Dead Poet Society
- Falling in Reverse
- Foo Fighters
- From Ashes To New
- Giovannie & The Hired Guns
- KISS
- Point North
- Puscifer
- Rival Sons
- Rob Zombie
- Senses Fail
- Tallah
- The Violent
- The Violent
- Tigercub
- Trivium
- Varials
- Yelawolf Presents: Sometimes Y
Sunday, May 28
Festival News and Rumors
Coachella Reveals Historic 2023 Lineup
Frank Ocean, BLACKPINK, Bad Bunny, Gorillaz, Björk, and Rosalía are all heading to Indio this April.
Alex Young January 10, 2023
Sonic Temple Festival 2023 Lineup: Foo Fighters, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, KISS, and More
The Ohio fest will also feature Deftones, Queens of the Stone Age, Rob Zombie, Godsmack, Sublime with Rome, and more.
Spencer Kaufman January 10, 2023
Bonnaroo Reveals 2023 Lineup with Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, and Diarrhea Planet
Odesza, Paramore, My Morning Jacket, Korn, Pixies, and Sheryl Crow are also heading to the farm this summer.
Alex Young January 10, 2023
Foo Fighters Returning to Headline Boston Calling 2023
Alongside Paramore, Queens of the Stone Age, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Alanis Morissette, and The National.
Alex Young January 10, 2023
BottleRock Festival's 2023 Lineup Led by Chili Peppers, Lizzo, Duran Duran, and Lil Nas X
Smashing Pumpkins, Wu-Tang Clan, The National, Sheryl Crow, Nile Rodgers & Chic, and Carly Rae Jepsen are among the other notable acts confirmed to play.
Alex Young January 9, 2023
BeachLife 2023 Lineup: The Black Keys, Gwen Stefani, and The Black Crowes to Headline Redondo Beach Fest
Pixies, Sublime with Rome, John Fogerty, Modest Mouse, and Tegan and Sara will also hit the beach this May.
Abby Jones January 6, 2023