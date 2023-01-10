Sonic Temple returns to Columbus, Ohio, from May 25th to May 28th, 2023. The four-day music festival brings together established and new acts in hard rock and metal for a weekend of festivities. The 2023 edition marks the return of the festival after a three year hiatus and will be hosted by Jose “Metal Ambassador” Mangin.

Get tickets here and read on for the lineup.

What is Sonic Temple?

Sonic Temple is a multi-day hard rock and metal festival held in Columbus, Ohio. The festival is noted as one of the biggest rock festivals in the midwest, bringing heavy hitting acts to Columbus’ Historic Crew Stadium.

Who Is Headlining Sonic Temple 2023?

Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, KISS, and Foo Fighters are set to headline Sonic Temple 2023.

Who Else is Playing Sonic Temple 2023?

Godsmack, Queens of the Stone Age, Rob Zombie, Deftones, Sublime with Rome, Falling in Reverse, Puscifer, and Jawbreaker will also play Sonic Temple 2023, as well as Bullet For My Valentine, Suicidal Tendencies, Falling in Reverse, Converge, and Knocked Loose.

How Can I Get Tickets to Sonic Temple 2023?

General tickets for Sonic Temple 2023 will be available Wednesday, January 11th, 2022. Pick them up here.

Ticket Price: $349.99 (4-Day Field), $149.99 (1-Day Field), $229.99 (4-Day Stadium), $109.99 (1-Day Stadium), $649.99 (4-Day Field VIP), $209.99 (1-Day Field VIP), $529.99 (4-Day Stadium VIP), $169.99 (1-Day Stadium VIP), $1599.99 (4-Day Columbus Owner's Club)