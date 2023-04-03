HOT 97 Summer Jam returns to Belmont Park, New York, on June 4th, 2023. The one day festival run by hip-hop brand HOT 97 boasts a star-studded lineup and seeks to celebrate 50 years of hip-hop.

Tickets go on sale April 8th. Grab them here and read on for the full lineup.

What is Summer Jam?

Summer Jam is an annual music festival put on by HOT 97, a New York-based global hip-hop brand. Featuring some of the biggest names in rap, Summer Jam is a celebration of every aspect of hip-hop culture. After over 20 years, 2023 will see the festival return to the UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York.

Who Is Headlining Summer Jam 2023?

Cardi B is set to headline Summer Jam 2023.

Who Else is Playing Summer Jam 2023?

Cardi B, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Coi Leray, Fivio Foreign, French Montana, Lil TJay, and Lola Brooke are also playing Summer Jam 2023, as well as The LOX and several surprise guests.

How Can I Get Tickets to Summer Jam 2023?

Passes for Summer Jam 2023 go live on April 8th. Pick them up here.