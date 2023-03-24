Summerfest returns to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and takes place over three weekends spanning June 22nd to July 8th, 2023. The massive event makes the 55th anniversary of Summerfest and once again boasts an extremely large lineup that includes several genres.

Tickets for Summerfest 2023 are available now. Pick them up here, and read on for more information and the full lineup.

What is Summerfest?

Summerfest is one of the largest music and arts festivals in the United States. Boasting a lineup with hundreds of artists playing over nine days, the festival has grown to be a hotbed of music in the midwest. Attracting both the biggest names in music and up-and-comers, Summerfest’s reach seemingly knows no end.

Who Is Headlining Summerfest 2023?

Advertisement

Eric Church with Elle King, Zac Brown Band with Marcus King, James Taylor & His All-Star Band with Sheryl Crow, Dave Matthews Band, Odesza, Zach Bryan, and Imagine Dragons with AJR will headline Summerfest 2023, with more to be announced.

Who Else is Playing Summerfest 2023?

The Avett Brothers, Earth, Wind & Fire, Lauren Daigle, Fleet Foxes, The War on Drugs, Bleachers, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, and Lord Huron will also play Summerfest 2023, as well as Yellowcard, Yung Gravy, Japanese Breakfast, Three 6 Mafia, and more.

How Can I Get Tickets to Summerfest 2023?

Tickets for Summerfest 2023 are available now. Pick them up here.

Ticket Price: $55 (9-Day Power Pass), $62 (3-Day Pass), $26 (1-Day GA) (American Family Insurance Amphitheater shows ticketed separately)

Book Tickets View festival website

Headliners

Dave Matthews Band
 Dave Matthews Band
Eric Church with Elle King
 Eric Church with Elle King
Imagine Dragons with AJR
 Imagine Dragons with AJR
James Taylor & His All-Star Band with Sheryl Crow
 James Taylor & His All-Star Band with Sheryl Crow
Odesza with Bonobo, Drama, QRTR & Olan
 Odesza with Bonobo, Drama, QRTR & Olan
Zac Brown Band with Marcus King
 Zac Brown Band with Marcus King
Zach Bryan
 Zach Bryan
Advertisement

Festival lineup

Advertisement

Previous Years

Festival News and Rumors

Sleater-Kinney

Bumbershoot Returns in 2023 with Local Heroes Sleater-Kinney and Sunny Day Real Estate Topping Lineup

The Seattle-based festival's first staging in three years also promises Brittany Howard, Jawbreaker, Fatboy Slim, and Phantogram.

March 23, 2023

Summerfest in Milwaukee

Summerfest Reveals 2023 Lineup

Dave Matthews Band, Zach Bryan, The Avett Brothers, Elvis Costello, The War on Drugs, Fleet Foxes, and Japanese Breakfast are just a few of the names heading to Milwaukee this summer.

March 23, 2023

newport jazz 2023

2023 Newport Jazz Festival Lineup: Herbie Hancock, Jon Batiste, Thundercat, and More

Kamasi Washington, Diana Krall, Charles Lloyd, Vijay Iyer, and Samara Joy will also play the 69th iteration of the legendary event.

March 22, 2023

Advertisement
Foo Fighters, Lana Del Rey, Green Day Lead Festival D'été de Québec's 2023 Lineup

Foo Fighters, Lana Del Rey, Green Day Lead Festival D'été de Québec's 2023 Lineup

Zach Bryan, The Smile, Weezer, Feist, and Cypress Hill will also make their way to Quebec City this summer.

March 22, 2023

Four Chord Fest 2023 lineup

2023 Four Chord Music Fest Lineup: Yellowcard, Taking Back Sunday, The Gaslight Anthem, and More

The Pennsylvania festival will also feature The Interrupters, Alkaline Trio, Waterparks, The Maine, Streetlight Manifesto, and more.

March 22, 2023

pickathon 2023 lineup tickets passes

Pickathon 2023 Lineup Led by Dehd, Watchhouse, Lee Fields, and More: Exclusive

The zero-waste festival will also feature Madison Cunningham and Zambian psych rockers W.I.T.C.H.

March 22, 2023

Advertisement
View All Festival News and Rumors