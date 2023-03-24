Summerfest returns to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and takes place over three weekends spanning June 22nd to July 8th, 2023. The massive event makes the 55th anniversary of Summerfest and once again boasts an extremely large lineup that includes several genres.

Tickets for Summerfest 2023 are available now. Pick them up here, and read on for more information and the full lineup.

What is Summerfest?

Summerfest is one of the largest music and arts festivals in the United States. Boasting a lineup with hundreds of artists playing over nine days, the festival has grown to be a hotbed of music in the midwest. Attracting both the biggest names in music and up-and-comers, Summerfest’s reach seemingly knows no end.

Who Is Headlining Summerfest 2023?

Advertisement

Eric Church with Elle King, Zac Brown Band with Marcus King, James Taylor & His All-Star Band with Sheryl Crow, Dave Matthews Band, Odesza, Zach Bryan, and Imagine Dragons with AJR will headline Summerfest 2023, with more to be announced.

Who Else is Playing Summerfest 2023?

The Avett Brothers, Earth, Wind & Fire, Lauren Daigle, Fleet Foxes, The War on Drugs, Bleachers, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, and Lord Huron will also play Summerfest 2023, as well as Yellowcard, Yung Gravy, Japanese Breakfast, Three 6 Mafia, and more.

How Can I Get Tickets to Summerfest 2023?

Tickets for Summerfest 2023 are available now. Pick them up here.

Ticket Price: $55 (9-Day Power Pass), $62 (3-Day Pass), $26 (1-Day GA) (American Family Insurance Amphitheater shows ticketed separately)