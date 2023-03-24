Summerfest returns to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and takes place over three weekends spanning June 22nd to July 8th, 2023. The massive event makes the 55th anniversary of Summerfest and once again boasts an extremely large lineup that includes several genres.
What is Summerfest?
Summerfest is one of the largest music and arts festivals in the United States. Boasting a lineup with hundreds of artists playing over nine days, the festival has grown to be a hotbed of music in the midwest. Attracting both the biggest names in music and up-and-comers, Summerfest’s reach seemingly knows no end.
Who Is Headlining Summerfest 2023?
Eric Church with Elle King, Zac Brown Band with Marcus King, James Taylor & His All-Star Band with Sheryl Crow, Dave Matthews Band, Odesza, Zach Bryan, and Imagine Dragons with AJR will headline Summerfest 2023, with more to be announced.
Who Else is Playing Summerfest 2023?
The Avett Brothers, Earth, Wind & Fire, Lauren Daigle, Fleet Foxes, The War on Drugs, Bleachers, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, and Lord Huron will also play Summerfest 2023, as well as Yellowcard, Yung Gravy, Japanese Breakfast, Three 6 Mafia, and more.
How Can I Get Tickets to Summerfest 2023?
Tickets for Summerfest 2023 are available now. Pick them up here.
Ticket Price: $55 (9-Day Power Pass), $62 (3-Day Pass), $26 (1-Day GA) (American Family Insurance Amphitheater shows ticketed separately)
Headliners
Festival lineup
- 38 Special
- A Flock Of Seagulls
- Adam Melchor
- Allison Ponthier
- Andrew Duhon
- Andy Shauf
- Annie Bosko
- Austin Snell
- Autograph
- Ava Max
- BRELAND
- BabyJake
- Beach Weather
- Bleachers
- Brett Eldredge
- Brett Young
- Buckcherry
- Buddy Guy
- Built To Spill
- Cafuné
- Caroline Jones
- Cautious Clay
- Cheap Trick
- Chris Duarte
- Coi Leray
- Collective Soul
- Correy Kent
- Cypress Hill
- Dave Matthews Band
- Debbie Gibson
- Declan McKenna
- Deer Tick
- Destroy Lonely
- Dinosaur Jr.
- Disq
- Earth, Wind & Fire
- Elvis Costello & The Imposters
- Eric Church with Elle King
- Fitz and the Tantrums
- Fleece
- Fleet Foxes
- Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm
- Forester
- Frank Ray
- Frank Walker
- GRYFFIN
- Galactic ft. Anjelika Jelly Joseph
- Good Boy Daisy
- Greensky Bluegrass
- Greylan James
- Grupo Niche
- Hailey Whitters
- Here Come The Mummies
- Homixide Gang
- Horsegirl
- Imagine Dragons with AJR
- JORDY
- James Taylor & His All-Star Band with Sheryl Crow
- Japanese Breakfast
- Jenny Lewis
- Jesus Jones
- Jet Black Roses
- Joe Russo's Almost Dead
- Joey Valence & Brae
- John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band
- Kalie Shorr
- Kidd G
- Larry Fleet
- Lauren Daigle
- Leah Kate
- Lifeguard
- Lord Huron
- Lost Kings
- Lucius Arthur
- Lyle Lovett
- MC Davo
- Mat Kearney
- Mindi Abair
- Mitchell Tenpenny
- Momma
- Morgan Wade
- NLE Choppa
- Nate Smith
- Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets
- Nicky Youre
- Night Ranger
- Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
- Noah Kahan
- Odesza with Bonobo, Drama, QRTR & Olan
- PARTY SHIRT
- Paris Paloma
- Piqued Jacks
- Queensrÿche
- Reverend Horton Heat
- Rosa Linn
- Ruby Waters
- Runaway Jane
- SOFI TUKKER
- Saliva
- Sam Feldt
- Santa Fe Klan
- Scott McCrerry
- Sean Paul
- Shinyribs
- Smash Mouth
- Smokey Robinson
- Soul Asylum
- Spin Doctors
- Styx
- Survivor
- Tegan and Sara
- Tesla
- Thaikkudam Bridge
- The Avett Brothers
- The Beaches
- The Brook & The Bluff
- The Docksiders
- The Georgia Satellites
- The Gufs
- The James Hunter Six
- The Moss
- The Mountain Goats
- The National Parks
- The Pretty Reckless
- The Regrettes
- The Romantics
- The Wailers
- The War On Drugs
- Third World
- Thomas Jack
- Three 6 Mafia
- Tito Puente, Jr.
- Tornillo
- Tyler Hubbard
- Vance Joy
- Vanilla Fudge
- Vixen
- Wang Chung
- Wishbone Ash
- Yellowcard
- Yung Gravy
- Yungblud
- Zac Brown Band with Marcus King
- Zach Bryan
- bbno$
- lovelytheband
