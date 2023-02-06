Sziget Music Festival returns to Budapest, Hungary, from August 10th to August 15th, 2023. The multi-day festival looks once again to bring an international audience to Budapest with a lineup of music’s biggest names and newcomers alike.

Get tickets here and read on for the lineup.

What is Sziget Music Festival?

Sziget Music Festival is a multi-day music festival held in Budapest, Hungary. First kicking off in 1993 has grown to become a prominent European music event, hosting over 1,000 concerts across 60 stages, for six days straight.

Who Is Headlining Sziget 2023?

So far, Billie Eilish, David Guetta, Florence + the Machine, and Imagine Dragons have been announced as headliners for Sziget 2023.

Who Else is Playing Sziget 2023?

Sam Fender, Niall Horan, YUNGBLUD, Foals, Diplo, Jamie xx, M83, Nothing But Theves, and Moderat have also been announced for Sziget 2023, as well as Viagra Boys, Amyl and the Sniffers, Dixon, TV Girl, Destroy Boys and more.

How Can I Get Tickets to Sziget 2023?

Tickets for Sziget 2023 are available now. Pick them up here.

Ticket Price: €349 (6-Day GA), €569 (6-Day VIP), €240 (3-Day GA), €405 (3-Day VIP)