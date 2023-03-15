THING Music and Arts Festival returns to Port Townsend, Washington, from August 25th to August 27th, 2023. Going down at Fort Worden, THING once again brings together an eclectic lineup of musicians, podcasters, comedians, and more. The 2023 edition of the event will also feature expanded amenities and a variety of camping options.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17th. Grab them here and read on for lineup information.

What Is THING Music and Arts Festival?

THING Music and Arts festival is an annual three-day event that features a diverse lineup of acts, including musicians, comedians, podcasters, and more. Produced by Seattle Theatre Group and Adam Zacks, THING seeks to throw an even grander weekend for their third edition in 2023.

Who Is Headlining THING 2023?

Fleet Foxes, Lil Yachty, and Sylvan Esso are set to headline THING 2023.

Who Else Is Playing THING 2023?

Thundercat, Cigarettes After Sex, Tash Sultana, Thee Sacred Souls, The Beths, Black Country, New Road, and more will also play THING 2023, as well as MJ Lenderman, Samia, Mild High Club, Soul Glo, and more.

How Can I Get Tickets To THING 2023?

Tickets for THING 2023 will be available on Friday, March 17th. Grab them here.

Headliners

Fleet Foxes
Lil Yachty
Sylvan Esso
Festival lineup

